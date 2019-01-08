Dell G Series Gaming Laptops Get Nvidia RTX Makeover

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As many suspected, Nvidia's Mobile RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080 graphics card have arrived during the annual tech show CES in Las Vegas this week. Now, Dell is announcing that the 2019 inductees to its G series gaming laptop lineup will all have configuration options with the new graphics cards. The new laptops, the G5 15, G7 15 and G7 17, will hit shelves January 29 starting at $999.99.

Dell G Series (2019) Specs

Dell G5 15 (5590) Dell G7 15 (7590) Dell G7 17 (7790) CPU Up to Intel Core i7-8750HQ @ up to 4.1 GHz Up to Intel Core i9-8750HK @ up to 4.1 GHz Up to Intel Core i9-8750HK @ up to 4.1 GHz RAM 8-16GB 8-16GB 8-16GB GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q (8GB, GDDR6) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q (8GB, GDDR6) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 WITH Max-Q(8GB, GDDR6) Storage 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD with choice of 500GB 7,200-RPM, 1TB 5,400-RPM, or 2TB 5,400-RPM HDD 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD with choice of 500GB 7,200-RPM, 1TB 5,400-RPM, or 2TB 5,400-RPM HDD 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD with choice of 500GB 7,200-RPM, 1TB 5,400-RPM, or 2TB 5,400-RPM HDD Display Options (G-Sync optional) 15 inches, FHD, IPS, anti-glare, 220 nits @ 60HzFHD IPS anti-glare, 300 nits @60 HzFHD IPS anti-glare @ 144HzUHD OLED, 400 nits, @ 60Hz 15 inches, FHD, IPS, anti-glare, 220 nits @ 60HzFHD IPS anti-glare, 300 nits @60 HzFHD IPS anti-glare @ 144HzUHD OLED, 400 nits, @ 60Hz 17 inches, FHD, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits @ 60Hz refresh rateFHD, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits @ 144Hz Ports 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (including 1 PowerShare)1x 2-in-1 SD1x Headphone/mic(Additional ports depending on GPU choice) 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (including 1 PowerShare)1x 2-in-1 SD1x Headphone/mic(Additional ports depending on GPU choice) 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (including 1 PowerShare)1x 2-in-1 SD1x Headphone/mic(Additional ports depending on GPU choice) Battery Options 60 or 90 WHr 60 or 90 WHr 60 or 90 WHr Dimensions 1 x 14.3 x 10.8 inches (23.7 x 364.3 x 273.4mm) 1 x 14.3 x 10.8 inches (23.7 x 364.3 x 273.4mm) 1 x 15.9 x 11.7 inches (25 x 404 x 295.8 mm) Weight Starts at 6.1 pounds (2.8 kg) Starts at 5.8 pounds (2.6kg) Starts at 7.2 pounds (3.3kg) Colors Deep Space Black or Alpine White Abyss Grey Abyss Grey Price Starts at $999.99 Starts at $1,099 Starts at $1,380

The biggest change to the Dell G series laptops is their inclusion of Nvidia’s first Turing-based graphics for laptops. The new offerings all have options for the heavily anticipated mobile Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070, or RTX 2080 graphics cards. If you don’t need the power or capabilities, like ray tracing, of the RTX cards, Dell is also offering configurations with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, as well as G-Sync. Both last year’s G5 15 and G7 15 offered reliable mid-level gaming, so we’re excited to see what these new machines can do, especially as being among the first laptops to rock RTX technology.

The new G Series laptops feature different additional ports depending on which GPU you get, including an RJ45 jack and USB-C port for 1050 Ti buyers and USB-C, mini DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3 for RTX shoppers.

Storage options for each include a long laundry list of single- and dual-storage options featuring HDDs, SSDs and hybrid possibilities.

Dell is also keeping its G series colorful, with offerings including black, white or gray with blue accents. But it’s also upped the color ante with all models coming with a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard that also claims to be spill-resistant.

We look forward to testing some of these gaming laptops in our labs ASAP.

Image credits: Dell