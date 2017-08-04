Trending

'Destiny 2' PC Beta Will Limit Recording Apps, System Monitors

By

Bungie announced that the PC beta of Destiny 2 won't allow you to use software that injects code into the game client. This means popular streaming tools like OBS Studio, communication services like Discord, and hardware monitors like Fraps will not work in the upcoming title.

In a help article, Bungie explained that it blocked third-party software from the game client because it wants to "help ensure that every player will have a fair shot at fun and glory in Destiny 2 on PC." The company doesn't appear to be specifically targeting popular utilities like OBS Studio, Discord, and Fraps; blocking overlays from those apps seems to be an unintended consequence of Bungie's efforts to block cheating tools.

These restrictions won't stop players from streaming or recording Destiny 2 gameplay, though. Bungie said you can still use capture cards, as well as manufacturer tools like AMD's Crimson ReLive and Nvidia's ShadowPlay, to share game footage. You can also use tools like OBS Studio and XSplit if you play Destiny 2 in windowed mode (including borderless fullscreen), provided your system can handle the associated hit to performance.

They also won't stop you from using communications tools--Discord, Mumble, etc.--while you're playing Destiny 2. Bungie is merely blocking "Who's talking" notifications and other overlays from these apps. You'll be able to chat with your friends; you just won't know who's talking if you don't recognize their voice. It could be worse: You could play Splatoon 2, which requires a separate device or ridiculous headset for its voice chat.

The real problem might come from Destiny 2 blocking EVGA Precision XOC, MSI Afterburner, Fraps, and similar tools that use overlays to display system information. Destiny wasn't available on PC, and gamers might be skeptical about Bungie's success in bringing the sequel to a new platform. Making it harder to keep track of frames per second, GPU usage, system temperatures, and the like could stymie efforts to quantify Bungie's work.

Destiny 2 could include built-in monitoring tools, however, which would help mitigate these fears. Yet the inability to use third-party software with in-game overlays could sour many gamers' impressions of the latest Destiny game. Obstructing cheating tools might not be a good enough excuse for blocking popular tools, especially since Destiny 2 is focused on player-versus-environment gameplay instead of player-versus-player contests.

We'll find out how people respond to Destiny 2's restrictions when the PC beta opens on August 28. The game proper is set to debut on September 6 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; the PC version is slated for release on October 24. You can learn more about what Bungie has planned for Destiny 2 in our coverage of the company's May livestream, during which it revealed the first gameplay footage and discussed its goals for the game.

NameDestiny 2
TypeFirst-person shooter
DeveloperBungie
PublisherActivision
PlatformsPCPlayStation 4Xbox One
Where To BuyBlizzardPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateSeptember 8, 2017 (Console)October 24, 2017 (PC)
15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BulkZerker 04 August 2017 17:00
    More like they are worried about boting so people can smooth out the grind for their looter shooter.
    Reply
  • KirbyKirby 04 August 2017 17:33
    So does this actually block Fraps from recording, or does it just block the overlays?
    Reply
  • bigdragon 04 August 2017 18:01
    Interfering with other apps on my PC sounds like malware-like behavior. This is a problem. Console game developers need to take the time to learn the PC market -- not force console-like restrictions upon it. Bad move, Bungie.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 04 August 2017 19:20
    If its in the EULA... its probably fine. Some MMOs ban for the use of virtual machines, their crash reports can typically send them the entire contents of your RAM, as well as snooping on all running programs, all in the name of stamping out cheating.

    It's walking a pretty narrow path but at the end of the day, you have to put some level of trust in the developer/publisher, or just not play it.
    Reply
  • xapoc 04 August 2017 19:21
    Am I the only one who does not care about this game?
    ..and yeah that some shady design
    Reply
  • ammaross 04 August 2017 20:22
    Since this doesn't block recording if playing in Windowed mode (including borderless windowed mode), it's not really a big deal for streaming. Blocking overlays is the big news in this.
    Reply
  • BrushyBill 04 August 2017 20:46
    Why are people acting like this is some bad "shady" dealing or "malware-like behavior" going on? They are only blocking 3rd party overlays and injections. Did you people read more than the first paragraph before commenting?
    Reply
  • jalek 05 August 2017 21:03
    Bringing the inflexibility of console gaming to your PC.
    Now there's a selling point.
    Reply
  • Avikbellic911 05 August 2017 22:40
    nope not falling for this hype again....the game is just big in talk but in reality not worth the play time but for small kids its ok.
    Reply
  • SockPuppet 06 August 2017 15:24
    20023385 said:
    Why are people acting like this is some bad "shady" dealing or "malware-like behavior" going on? They are only blocking 3rd party overlays and injections. Did you people read more than the first paragraph before commenting?

    IKR? It's stupidity like this that makes me ashamed to be grouped in with PC Gamers. They're blocking CODE INJECTED INTO THE GAME. That is a GOOD thing. FFS people get a grip.

    Reply