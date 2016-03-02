EK Water Blocks Launches 'Performance Series' Complete Water Cooling Kits

EK Water Blocks announced a new series of DIY water cooling kits, with all the parts you need to water cool your PC with high performance components.
EK Water Blocks already has two distinct series of full water cooling kits, the entry level Liquid series, and the more robust Extreme series. Today the company introduced the new Performance series (P-series for short) water cooling kits, which are a happy medium between the Liquid and Extreme series kits.
EKWB said the new Performance series kits include EK-Supremacy EVO water blocks with universal mounting components for all current CPU types, 40mm thick EK-CoolStream PE (CE for the 280 mm version) radiators, EK-Vardar fans and an EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM reservoir/pump combo. The kits also included two meters (6.5-feet) of PrimoChill PrimoFlex Advanced LRT clear PVC tubing, EK-ACF compression fittings and a 100mL bottle of EK-Ekoolant EVO clear concentrate that will make 1L of mixed fluid.
EKWB said the Performance series water cooling kits will be available with three different radiator sizes. The EK-KIT P240 features an EK-CoolStream PE 240 (dual 120 mm) radiator and sells for $349.99. The EK-KIT P360 has an EK-CoolStream PE 360 (triple 120mm) radiator and sells for $372.99. You can also get the EK-KIT P280 with a 280 mm (dual 140 mm) EK-CoolStream CE radiator for $367.99. EKWB said this is the first time the company has offered a 280 mm option in a kit.
|Component
|EK-KIT P240
|EK-KIT P280
|EK-KIT P360
|CPU Water Block
|EK-Supremacy EVO
|EK-Supremacy EVO
|EK-Supremacy EVO
|Radiator
|EK-CoolStream PE 240
|EK-CoolStream CE 280
|EK-CoolStream PE 360
|Water pump / reservoir unit
|EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump)
|EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump)
|EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump)
|Radiator fan
|2 x EK-Vardar F3-120 (1850rpm)
|2 x EK-Vardar F2-140 (1600rpm)
|3 x EK-Vardar F3-120 (1850rpm)
|Tubing
|PrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear
|PrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear
|PrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear
|Compression fittings
|6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel
|6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel
|6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel
|Coolant concentrate
|EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL)
|EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL)
|EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL)
|Additional pump holder
|EK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical
|EK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical
|EK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical
|Y-Cable Splitter
|EK-Cable Y-Splitter 2-Fan PWM (10cm)
|EK-Cable Y-Splitter 2-Fan PWM (10cm)
|EK-Cable Y-Splitter 3-Fan PWM (10cm)
|ATX Bridging Plug
|Included
|Included
|Included
The Performance series kits are available now through its Partner Reseller Network, and through the EK Webshop.
Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube
FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.
If you were to price this out piece be piece it would be even more.
Anyone who has a custom loop has spent far more than this.
The fittings alone in both mine and my girlfriends computers were over $200 each.
That's just it though. These kits are designed for people who do want to expand, and do want to go full custom, but don't know how yet.
This is an entry level kit for someone who wants to get into water cooling.
Not at all. I knew exactly what I was buying. Premium hardware comes with premium prices.
couple packs of these http://www.performance-pcs.com/monsoon-free-center-hardline-compression-fittings-1-2-x-5-8-6-pack-green.html
and a bunch of these to go with them http://www.performance-pcs.com/fittings-connectors/monsoon-45-rotary-angle-fitting-1-2-purple.html
several other fittings too, including a drain port.
(note, I didn't looke at the size, just grabbed them for price a color illustration for my example)
My own system is filled with Bitspower fittings. It has a ton of specialty rotary fittings because I fit it into a mATX Sugo case.
It always gets me how people can spend $400-1000 on a CPU, $300-600 on a fancy motherboard, and then they cant find the justification to spend good money on proper cooling.
He is right, water cooling gets very expensive when you build a computer to look good and not just have stuff just tucked nicely.
And too uglyduckling81
I personally run 2 loops each 1 eating up 16 compression fittings, 4 passthrough fittings, 2 angle fittings and 2 plug fittings. Making each loop well over 100$ each in just fittings as well.
That doesn't get into the blocks, pumps, tubing, reservoirs, radiators, and any system monitoring items you add in.
And while people see the price tag and think of it as pointless, consider the fact that the majority of it will last near forever.
Yeah hard tubing is more expensive. Thought he was talking about bayonet fitting which are cheap as cheap as they are in everything water cooled.