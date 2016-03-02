EK Water Blocks Launches 'Performance Series' Complete Water Cooling Kits

EK Water Blocks announced a new series of DIY water cooling kits, with all the parts you need to water cool your PC with high performance components.

EK Water Blocks already has two distinct series of full water cooling kits, the entry level Liquid series, and the more robust Extreme series. Today the company introduced the new Performance series (P-series for short) water cooling kits, which are a happy medium between the Liquid and Extreme series kits.

EKWB said the new Performance series kits include EK-Supremacy EVO water blocks with universal mounting components for all current CPU types, 40mm thick EK-CoolStream PE (CE for the 280 mm version) radiators, EK-Vardar fans and an EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM reservoir/pump combo. The kits also included two meters (6.5-feet) of PrimoChill PrimoFlex Advanced LRT clear PVC tubing, EK-ACF compression fittings and a 100mL bottle of EK-Ekoolant EVO clear concentrate that will make 1L of mixed fluid.

EKWB said the Performance series water cooling kits will be available with three different radiator sizes. The EK-KIT P240 features an EK-CoolStream PE 240 (dual 120 mm) radiator and sells for $349.99. The EK-KIT P360 has an EK-CoolStream PE 360 (triple 120mm) radiator and sells for $372.99. You can also get the EK-KIT P280 with a 280 mm (dual 140 mm) EK-CoolStream CE radiator for $367.99. EKWB said this is the first time the company has offered a 280 mm option in a kit.

Component EK-KIT P240 EK-KIT P280 EK-KIT P360 CPU Water Block EK-Supremacy EVO EK-Supremacy EVO EK-Supremacy EVO Radiator EK-CoolStream PE 240 EK-CoolStream CE 280 EK-CoolStream PE 360 Water pump / reservoir unit EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump) EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump) EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump) Radiator fan 2 x EK-Vardar F3-120 (1850rpm) 2 x EK-Vardar F2-140 (1600rpm) 3 x EK-Vardar F3-120 (1850rpm) Tubing PrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear PrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear PrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear Compression fittings 6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel 6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel 6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel Coolant concentrate EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL) EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL) EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL) Additional pump holder EK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical EK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical EK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical Y-Cable Splitter EK-Cable Y-Splitter 2-Fan PWM (10cm) EK-Cable Y-Splitter 2-Fan PWM (10cm) EK-Cable Y-Splitter 3-Fan PWM (10cm) ATX Bridging Plug Included Included Included

The Performance series kits are available now through its Partner Reseller Network, and through the EK Webshop.

