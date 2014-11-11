Trending

Eurocom M5 Pro Laptop Sports Nvidia GeForce Graphics

On Tuesday, Eurocom released the M5 Pro, a laptop that combines the power of a gaming notebook with a slim ultra-portable form factor. Part of the ingredients include an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M (4 GB DDR5) GPU or a GTX 970M (3 GB DDR5) GPU, depending on your budget.

According to the specifications, the new M5 Pro features a 15.6-inch IPS LED-lit screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. For an additional $183, customers can spice up the laptop with an IPS screen sporting a 3840 x 2160 resolution. In both cases, the screen is backed by an Intel Core i7-4710HQ CPU clocked up to 3.5 GHz and an integrated HD 4600 Graphics GPU. The GeForce GTX 970M is the default discrete GPU in the base configuration.

The base specs also show that the laptop includes a 2MP webcam for taking 1920 x 1080 videos at 30 frames per second, an integrated fingerprint reader, an embedded Trusted Platform Module security chip (v1.2), 8 GB of DDR3-1600 memory (4 slots upgradable to 32 GB), and a 500 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM hard drive. There are a plethora of storage options including two internal M.2 slots and a place for a second HDD, SSD or hybrid drive. Essentially, this laptop can handle up to four drives.

The new laptop ships with Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, but customers can be upgraded to the newer Wireless AC. There's also a built-in 9-in-1 card reader and an option to add an external optical drive. The laptop ships without an operating system, but Eurocom provides several Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 options.

"An Aluminum Alloy Chassis is used to offer a durable, rugged yet classy look while offering a very lightweight and strong 2.6 kg case that is just one inch thick," the press release said. "The aluminum also provides heat sink qualities, which allowed Eurocom to put such high performance Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M and 970M graphics and other components inside the M5 Pro."

For gamers who like to play in the dark, the laptop comes packed with a full-size keyboard that has an adjustable, white illumination. Ports include three USB 3.0, one eSATA/USB 3.0 combo port, two mini DisplayPort connectors, one HDMI output, an Ethernet port, audio out and microphone in jacks, and one S/PDIF port. All of this is powered by a 4-cell Polymer 60 WH battery, providing up to 3.3 hours on a single charge.

The Eurocom M5 Pro is available to purchase now with a starting price of $1,375.

  • cynic77 12 November 2014 04:10
    Instead of just posting this press release, can you guys write a new article about the new 3K/4K gaming laptops? Sager released the NP8651, which the awesome XOTIC PC is now reselling. This Eurocom model would appear to be based off the Sager given its 4k (UHD) screen, M.2 SSDs (1x PCIe), 4710HQ CPU, etc. (There are subtle differences that could mean it's based off something different.) Origin PC has also made a 4k screen an option for their EVO15-S. 3k or 4k may not be ready for primetime for various reasons, especially in the laptop space, but it's coming... Right now it seems we're stuck with either a high-res screen with low performance components (relatively speaking) or an old low-res screen with high performance components (with the weight to show for it). It would be nice to get more of a hybrid, wouldn't it? It would also be nice if someone would cover this with some future insight from the manufacturers/vendors vs. simply reporting what's already been released (or about to be). I realize no one wants to tip off their competitors or violate NDAs, but there’s got to be more info out there.
  • Christopher Ricks 12 November 2014 10:20
    The Sager, Eurocom and many other brands (such as Metabox) are all based on the same Clevo chassis.

    At present, there is seemingly no way to get one of these featuring a GTX 980 before the end of November (I've asked Eurocom, Sager, Metabox and others).
  • warezme 12 November 2014 14:28
    I like the size and available GTX980M with the widescreen option. I have been waiting for Razer to release a 9XX series upgrade but so far just crickets singing.
  • Ninjawithagun 12 November 2014 15:57
    ...even with a GTX980M powering this laptop, you will still be lucky to get playable framerates @ 4K resolutions. Two GTX970M or GTX980M cards running in SLI will be required for that. Food for thought before you leap.
