EVGA Releases GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N Teaser

Overclocking extraordinaire Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido just posted a small teaser of the upcoming EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N on his personal Instagram page.

(Image credit: Vince Lucido/Instagram)



It has become a tradition for EVGA to make an over-the-top K|NGP|N (KPE) edition of the flagship model from Nvidia's current generation of GeForce graphics cards. That means Nvidia's recently launched Turing-powered GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the lucky winner to receive the extravagant KPE treatment from EVGA this time around.

The photograph itself doesn't tell us much. A portion of the graphics card's black PCB can be seen with the K|NGP|N moniker engraved in bold, gold letters. To do the KPE branding justice, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N is pictured with Vince's distinctive Tek-9 Icon liquid nitrogen graphics cooling pot installed on the card.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N is a graphics card aimed at extreme overclockers and hardcore enthusiasts, so it's expected to come with an over-engineered power delivery subsystem and a ridiculous list of overclocking features. Although KPE graphics cards carry a considerably higher price tag than over other premium models, they are very limited in supply and are highly sought over.