EVGA Lists RTX 3080 XC3 and FTW3 Ultra Gaming 8-Pin Graphics Cards

Today's RTX 3080 launch day, and with that, EVGA has listed four RTX 3080 aftermarket cards ranging from $699.99 to $809.99. If you were hoping to snag one of these cards, be prepared to wait. RTX 3080 cards are sold out already, and RTX 30-series supply may be scarce until 2021.

EVGA listed three XC3 models and one FTW Gaming variant. The XC3 lines offers three trim levels: Black Gaming, Gaming and Ultra Gaming. The only differentiation between the three is frequencies and backplates. The Black Gaming has no backplate, while the Ultra Gaming is an overclocked variant of the Gaming.



All four EVGA RTX 3080 graphics cards feature triple-fan cooler designs, with a traditional aluminum heatsink, plus heatpipes. Hot air is exhausted out of all four sides of the card.

The FTW3 Ultra Gaming takes that design but beefs up the heatsink to make the entire cooler 2.75 slots thick. The FTW3 Ultra Gaming also includes heavy RGB lighting on the front. It'll be interesting to see if any of these cards can outperform the high-performing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition, which currently sits atop our Best Graphics Card page. In our RTX 3080 review, we praised the Founders Edition cooler for its stellar performance in terms of both temperature and acoustics.

Image 1 of 6 EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming (Image credit: EVGA) Image 2 of 6 EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming (Image credit: EVGA) Image 3 of 6 EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming (Image credit: EVGA) Image 4 of 6 EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming (Image credit: EVGA) Image 5 of 6 EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (Image credit: EVGA) Image 6 of 6 EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (Image credit: EVGA)

A nice bonus to the EVGA cards is the lack of a 12-pin connector. All four cards feature standard 8-pin connectors, the XC models get two of them while the FTW3 has three 8-pin connectors. We don't know much about the FTW3's specifications, like clock speeds and power delivery, yet, but if history is anything to go by, the FTW3 models will be overclocking monsters, which explains the need for extra power.

This is just a some of the Ampere cards we're expecting from EVGA. We should see more models for RTX 3080, plus RTX 3090 and RTX 3070 offerings, plus the highly anticipated RTX 3090 K!ngp!n Edition.

If you are in the market for one of these cards, check out other stores selling EVGA's SKUs. Best Buy, for instance, already lists a few XC3 RTX 3080s but is sold out, unfortunately.