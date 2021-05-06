This AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Is Under $1000

As sales on the best gaming laptops featuring RTX 30-series GPUs start to dry up, that leaves room in the market for some surprisingly good savings on portable rigs featuring previous-generation graphics.

If you look a little further beyond the mainstream brands, it's not hard to find something like this EVOO gaming laptop, which features an RTX 2060, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, a 120Hz display and THX spatial audio for just $995.

Plus, since this isn't the discount and is instead just the MSRP, you can get these savings any time.

EVOO Gaming Laptop: just $995 at Walmart

This system features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 120Hz refresh rate and THX tuned stereo speakers, plus an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB vRAM, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This laptop puts serious enthusiast power at a near-entry level price point, which is quite the feat. All of this power is stuffed into a slim (for RTX) chassis (14.17 x 9.58 x 0.90 inches) with an RGB backlit keyboard, HD webcam and all the I/O you need for gaming on the go or at home.