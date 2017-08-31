Nvidia Shows Off 'Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition' Footage In 4K, 60 FPS

You might not be able to play Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition on the PC until early next year, but that doesn’t mean that you can't see more footage from Square Enix’s flagship franchise. Nvidia released a short gameplay to give PC fans an idea of what the game will look like at launch.
The video, which you can view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, shows Noctis and his comrades battling monsters in the wilderness of Eos. Most people will probably use the traditional keyboard and mouse configuration to play the game, but the demo showed the use of a controller as evidenced by the multiple button prompts throughout combat.
The fact that the video is from Nvidia means it also serves as a way to show off some of the many graphical features coming to the PC variant of the game. With Nvidia GameWorks technologies, Square Enix can implement multiple visual enhancements such as TurfEffects, HairWorks, and Flow for realistic simulations of grass, hair, and smoke effects, respectively. In addition, the game will support 4K resolution, high dynamic range, and the Dolby Atmos audio format.
When Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition arrives next year, it will include both free and paid content that come through updates and post-launch expansions, respectively. You can also play the game in first-person view mode for a different gameplay experience. However, with the fast pace of combat, it might be best to stick with the usual third-person camera.
|Name
|Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition
|Type
|Action RPG
|Developer
|Square Enix
|Publisher
|Square Enix
|Platforms
|PC
|Where To Buy
|Steam
|Release Date
|Early 2018
Might still get it anyway for the fishing.
In other words..."we created a game, chopped it up into 5 or more pieces and will sell it to you bit by bit. No one wants to pay $100+ for a game, so we will give you the first part for $60 and then milk the rest out of you."
It's been over a decade since I've paid more than $30 for a game (thanks GOG.com). That doesn't look like it will change soon, with me leaning toward $20 as my top limit of value on ANY game. I'm more than willing to wait until they are priced to what I think they're worth to me (everyone has a different number here no doubt). They took my manual, box, disc, etc and told me it would cost less. Since they won't sell it for less, I just wait until it IS less...LOL. It's good though, that we're seeing lots of indie stuff that actually DO seem to be giving us what we want more and more. Maybe big devs/pubs will wake up and quit making COD #145 etc