50 Versus 50 Mode Now Available In 'Fortnite'

Those playing the Fortnite Battle Royale standalone title will have a new mode to try out for a limited time, when Epic Games will allow players to take part in the new 50 Versus 50 scenario.

The new mode is somewhat similar to the original rules of Battle Royale, which means that if you die, the game is over. You’ll need to work together with your new allies to effectively eliminate opponents and become the winning team.

The addition of 50 Versus 50 allows the game’s massive player base to engage in other content. Epic Games mentioned that the free-to-play version now has 1.3 million concurrent users as of last weekend. In conjunction with People Can Fly, the company is still working on the single-player content, but most of the attention is centered on its multiplayer gameplay.

50 Versus 50 starts today and goes through December 17. Epic Games also teased the addition of more “unique game modes” and other content coming at some point in the future.