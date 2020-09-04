From Big Navi to Big Wheels? AMD Sells Bikes Now

Nvidia just announced its GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, and it's safe to say, the promises are impressive. Many people are curious how AMD will compete, but as it turns out, AMD isn't just pedaling towards its Big Navi RX 6000 launch – it's also getting into the bike market.

Okay, you might think we're only joking there, but AMD truly is selling bikes now as a new item in the AMD fan shop. Two types of bikes are available for purchase: the AMD Custom Cruiser and the AMD Custom Mountain Bike, which we presume is the XT model as it's aimed at enthusiasts.

(Image credit: AMD)

Whereas the Cruiser bike comes in quite barebones with no gears and only a coaster brake (reverse-pedal brakes), AMD Mountain Bike comes surprisingly well-kitted for a fan item. It features full 21-gear Shimano index-shifting gears, a dual-suspension frame, 26-inch wheels, linear-pull brakes and a quick-release saddle mount.

Both bikes also come with a couple of color options, with both coming in white with black tires, or black with white tires. The mountain bike even comes with optional orange tires, for when you really want to show the world that you're Ryzen!

Intriguingly, all models cost exactly $299, and there is a $50 shipping charge within the US.