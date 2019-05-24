FSP's Computex Preview: PSUs, Chargers, Cases, and 5G?

(Image credit: FSP)

FSP will show off several interesting products at Computex 2019, including high-power EV chargers and various gaming products. FSP will also provide a special focus on the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) sector and 5G-ready products.

AIoT

AIoT products need a super reliable power supply, since those devices are destined for 24/7 operation. FSP has suitable power supply and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) offerings for such demanding scenarios, including server 1U and redundant PSUs. The AIoT segment, along with edge computing requires various types of power supplies, and it seems FSP includes all of them in its portfolio.

Charger Industry and Products

Besides UPS and power supplies, FSP also makes customizable chargers for various devices. Its mobile chargers can provide 42V with 6A to 8A current output and feature a fanless design, despite of the high power output. The on-board chargers are much more powerful since they can deliver from 500W to 20kW and are suitable for devices like robotic vacuum cleaners, EVs or E-boats.

Getting Ready For 5G

The interest in 5G is growing day by day and because of its relatively short range, 5G needs many small cells which of course require for super-reliable power supplies featuring long maintenance-free lifetimes, and tolerance to extreme temperatures. Those PSUs also need to be waterproof and dust proof. During Computex, FSP will show more of its offerings for the 5G segment.

Gaming Products

Besides industrial and business-related products, FSP plans on showing some gaming products, including the Dagger Pro power supply line which features two members, with 650W and 550W capacities. The Hydro PTM+ 850 PSU, the world's first mass-produced liquid-cooled PSU (at least according to FSP) will also be present in FSP's Computex booth.

The CMT710 is an impressive-looking chassis with a spacious interior, able to support dual water-cooled systems. We are anxious to take a close look at this product.

