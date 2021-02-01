Galax Launches Record-Chasing RTX 3090 HOF GPUs

Galax has launched the brand's much-coveted GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards, which will arrive in six different variants. The HOF, HOF Premium and HOF Limited Edition are available globally, while the HOF Extreme, HOF Extreme Limited Edition and HOF OC Lab Edition are reserved strictly for the Chinese market.

The GeForce RTX 3090 HOF may be the most over-engineered custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card on the market today. As usual, the HOF SKUs feature a white theme from the PCB up, with the typical shot of RGB lighting. Galax's latest creation comes equipped with a custom 12-layer PCB and a powerful 14+8+4-phase power delivery subsystem. There's no doubt that the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF was conceived to break world records.

Regardless of the variant, the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF sports dimensions of 352 x 160 x 68mm. For those that are worried about GPU sag, Galax includes an aluminium support bracket to remedy that problem. The graphics card's cooling system is comprised of six composite heat pipes, which are 8mm in diameter, that connect to the large vapor-chamber heatsink. Three semi-passive cooling fans are responsable for heat dissipation. The unique setup consistes of a 92mm middle fan and two 102mm fans on each side of it. A beautiful white backplate rounds out the design.

Image 1 of 3 Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Image credit: Galax) Image 2 of 3 Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Image credit: Galax) Image 3 of 3 Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Image credit: Galax)

One of the biggest novelties is the inclusion of the HOF Panel III, which is basically a 4.3-inch TFT LCD monitor with a 480 x 272 resolution that displays the graphics card's vitals. The HOF Panel III can function as a standalone monitor that sits on your desk or you can attach it to the graphics card thanks to the integrated magnet. The panel communicates via a standard USB connection and the HOF crown on top of it even has snazzy RGB lighting.

Sadly, Galax doesn't bundle the HOF Panel III with all the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF SKUs. The standard HOF and HOF Extreme models don't come with Galax's little toy.

Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Specifications

Graphics Card Boost Clock (MHz) Base Clock (MHz) TGP (W) HOF Panel III Region Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition 1,905 1,395 500 Yes China Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition 1,875 ? ? Yes Global Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Extreme Limited Edition 1,860 1,395 450 Yes China Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium 1,815 ? ? Yes Global Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF 1,815 ? ? No Global Galax GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Extreme 1,800 1,395 450 No China

The GeForce RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition, which has a 1,905 MHz boost clock, is the fastest one out of the lot. At 1,875 MHz, the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition is the second fastest model, and it's the one that's available worldwide.

All GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards come with two vBIOS profiles that you can pick on the fly through the physical button that's located on the graphics card. The P-mode prioritizes performance, while the S-mode provides a quieter operation.

The graphics cards command three 8-pin PCIe power connectors. However, the power thermal limits are different, according to each model. For example, the HOF OC Lab Edition has a maximum TGP of 500W and the other two China-exclusive models are rated for 450W. Galax didn't reveal the TGP values for the global models. Either way, Galax recommends a 1000W power supply unit to feed the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF. As for display outputs, there are three DisplayPirt 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port.

Pricing and availability for the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards are unknown at this point.