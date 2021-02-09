RTX-Spensive! Galax 3090 HOF Will Top Out at $4,000

The Galax RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame) is a super-built graphics card designed for hitting the highest frequencies possible on Ampere. However, with that super over-engineered piece of machinery comes a super high MSRP: E-tailer MWave has released pricing for its stock of RTX 3090 HOF cards, and the lineup starts at just over $3,007 USD (AUD 3800) and tops out at $3,999 USD (AUD 4,499).

The three models listed on MWave's site are global variants of the RTX 3090 HOF (not the Chinese exclusives): The vanilla HOF, HOF Limited Edition, and HOF Premium. We don't know the differences between the three; all we know is the premium and vanilla HOF models feature identical boost frequencies of 1815 MHz. Meanwhile, the Limited Edition SKU increases its boost clock to 1875 MHz.

For pricing, the RTX 3090 HOF starts at AUD 3,899, the HOF Premium lands at AUD 3,999, and HOF Limited Edition SKU lands at a whopping $4,499. Converting directly to USD would be $3,007 for the HOF, $3,470 for the HOF Limited Edition, and $3,999 for the HOF Premium.

But keep in mind that this is a direct conversion, so it's a very rough estimate of what these cards might cost in the United States. Things like tariffs and taxes can significantly change graphics card prices once they reach your closest retailer. Presumably, these cards will be much cheaper in the United States.

Nevertheless, these crazy prices for the RTX 3090 HOF lineup will make them the most expensive 3090s on the market, even ahead of the RTX 3090 Kingpin (which costs AUD 3399). But you should never expect a good deal with a HOF card in the first place. The Hall of Fame graphics cards are optimized towards high-end overclockers and go all out with the best components you can put in a GPU.