GPD's Win Max Is an 8-inch Intel Ice Lake Gaming 'Laptop'

GPD has built a handful of tiny handheld gaming laptops over the years, and now they're back with yet a new variant. This time it's returning to its Intel roots after dabbling in the embedded AMD Ryzen territory.

GPD Win Max Specifications

CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4 cores / 8 threads @ 1/2 / 3.7 GHz) Graphics Integrated Gen11 Iris Plus (64 EUs) RAM 16GB LPDDR4 @ 3733 MHz. Storage 512GB NVMe SSD @ 2,000 MBps

According to the official specs shared, the tiny gaming laptop (though, calling it a laptop seems a bit much), runs off an Intel Core i5-1035G7 Ice Lake CPU that comes with Iris 11 integrated graphics (iGPU).

Of course, there's no dedicated graphics card, but you probably won't be trying to do any hardcore gaming on an 8-inch display at 1280 x 800 resolution.

The display is of the IPS type and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, which should make it great for outdoors. Color coverage is 90% of the DCI-P3 space, though we doubt you'll be using this for video editing.

Storage and memory is handled by a 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of LPDDR4 memory. The RAM is even said to run at 3,733 MHz, which is amazingly fast, especially for such a minuscule device. Of course, that speed will come in handy for the Intel Iris Plus iGPU, which will rely on the memory for its buffer.

A Weird, but Cool, Design

The interface of the GPD Win Max stands out compared to today's laptops. It has a trackpad above the keyboard, and on the sides next to the trackpad are gaming controls in the form of twp joysticks, a D-pad and ABXY keys. The rear of the notebook even has four triggers (two on each side).

Connectivity is quite lavish too for a little notebook like this. The rear I/O has an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports, one of which supports the Thunderbolt 3 protocol. Move on to the side and you'll also find a Gigabit Ethernet port and a MicroSD card slot, which will come in handy for storage expansion.

The tiny PC's release date and price is anyone's guess, though we doubt this little unit will come cheap.