2014-Era GTX 970 Emerges as Value GPU on eBay During Shortage

Our GPU pricing index shows just how overpriced the latest graphics cards are, if you're even willing to bother with eBay. Trying to sift through eBay sold listings while eliminating fake "here's a picture of a card" red herrings takes some effort, but the clear trend is that every GPU that's even remotely useful for mining has shot up in price, dragging most recent GPUs along for the ride. But what's the best value if you simply have to buy a graphics card right now? Say hello to some old friends!
Based on the performance we measured in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and combined with current (the past week) eBay prices, we generated an FPS-to-dollar metric to see which cards might be worth considering. The winner, as you've no doubt guessed from the headline, was Nvidia's relatively ancient GTX 970 card from late 2014.
The GTX 970 sports the Maxwell architecture, with 5.2 billion transistors fabricated on TSMC's 28nm high-performance node. Those were good times! The chip also measures nearly 400mm square, and by way of comparison, the latest Ampere GA104 chip used in the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti is only a touch smaller (393mm square compared to 398mm square) but has over triple the number of transistors. Not surprisingly, the 3060 Ti is over three times as fast as the GTX 970.
So how is the GTX 970 the "best value" on eBay? It comes down to the almighty dollar. You can find GTX 970 cards for just under $200. That's not a great deal by any stretch, but it does represent the best FPS/$ right now. And if you get lucky, you might even snag one for closer to $125. How long will a five or six-year-old graphics card last? That's certainly a big part of the risk, but in absolute performance even aging Maxwell still performs okay — it's actually slightly faster than Nvidia's GTX 1650, for example (not the 1650 Super or 1650 GDDR6, though).
We're not suggesting most people try to buy such a GPU, but if you simply have to have something and you don't want to spend a lot of money, it's one of the better options right now. It can also manage over 60 fps at 1080p medium settings in most modern games, though obviously there are exceptions. There are other "oldies but goodies" (sort of good, anyway) to consider, like the GTX 980 and R9 390, but prices on the latter are back above $300. AMD's RX 570 4GB ranks as the second-best GPU using the same metrics, with a median price of $225. And those cards are likely much newer — but possibly used for 24/7 mining, so don't count on getting a pristine GPU either way.
Here's the full list of graphics cards with their accompanying performance that we've sorted by FPS/$. You can see the relative performance rank in the far right column as well.
(Prices and performance testing current as of March 2, 2021.)
|GPU
|FPS Score
|eBay Price
|FPS/$
|Performance Rank
|GTX 970
|33.81
|$197
|0.1716
|42
|RX 570 4GB
|38.52
|$225
|0.1712
|39
|R9 Fury X
|49.97
|$306
|0.1633
|30
|GTX 980
|40.36
|$257
|0.157
|38
|GTX 1060 3GB
|34.04
|$224
|0.152
|41
|GTX 980 Ti
|50.28
|$339
|0.1483
|28
|R9 390
|41.51
|$319
|0.1301
|36
|GTX 1080 FE
|69.08
|$533
|0.1296
|21
|RX 560 4GB
|19.14
|$148
|0.1294
|45
|GTX 1070 Ti FE
|63.89
|$494
|0.1293
|24
|GTX 1070 FE
|56.11
|$437
|0.1284
|27
|GTX 1050
|18.63
|$150
|0.1242
|46
|GTX 1660 Ti
|57.77
|$479
|0.1206
|26
|GTX 1080 Ti FE
|88.2
|$750
|0.1176
|13
|GTX 1650 Super
|43.47
|$372
|0.1168
|34
|RTX 2080 Super FE
|102.07
|$878
|0.1163
|9
|GTX 1060 6GB FE
|40.41
|$350
|0.1155
|37
|RTX 2060 FE
|68.55
|$595
|0.1152
|22
|GTX 1650 GDDR6
|36.4
|$317
|0.1148
|40
|GTX 1050 Ti
|24.51
|$214
|0.1145
|44
|RTX 2080 FE
|95.49
|$836
|0.1142
|10
|RX 590
|49.41
|$435
|0.1136
|31
|GTX 1660 Super
|57.92
|$516
|0.1122
|25
|RX 5500 XT 4GB
|43.32
|$390
|0.1111
|35
|RTX 2070 Super FE
|91
|$820
|0.111
|11
|RTX 2070 FE
|81.03
|$740
|0.1095
|16
|RX 5500 XT 8GB
|48.6
|$450
|0.108
|32
|GTX 1660
|50.12
|$469
|0.1069
|29
|RX Vega 64
|73.98
|$693
|0.1068
|19
|RTX 2060 Super FE
|77.22
|$730
|0.1058
|18
|RX 580
|47.18
|$450
|0.1048
|33
|RX Vega 56
|65.26
|$639
|0.1021
|23
|RX 5600 XT
|71.11
|$697
|0.102
|20
|GTX 1650
|31.9
|$317
|0.1006
|43
|RTX 2080 Ti FE
|118.16
|$1177
|0.1004
|6
|RX 6800
|127.27
|$1273
|0.1
|5
|RX 6800 XT
|142.31
|$1461
|0.0974
|3
|RTX 3070 FE
|116.6
|$1250
|0.0933
|7
|RTX 3060
|83.6
|$904
|0.0925
|15
|RX 5700
|78.43
|$853
|0.092
|17
|RX 5700 XT
|86.53
|$945
|0.0916
|14
|RTX 3060 Ti FE
|106.31
|$1222
|0.087
|8
|RX 6900 XT
|146.86
|$1759
|0.0835
|2
|RTX 3080 FE
|142.14
|$2084
|0.0682
|4
|RTX 3090 FE
|152.72
|$2932
|0.0521
|1
|Radeon VII
|89.91
|$1850
|0.0486
|12
If you like charts (disclaimer: I like charts!), here's the eBay pricing data from the past two months — January and February, 2021 — showing the pricing trends. We've attempted to eliminate 'false' and 'fake' listings, so these are only the sold listings (which can still be incorrect in some cases), but the trends are easy enough to see. The good news is that at least some of the most desirable cards appear to have peaked and are now starting to decline in prices. Fingers crossed.
It's also interesting to see which cards are the most popular on eBay. Obviously the new Ampere GPUs are near the top of the list, but Pascal GPUs continue to sell a lot of units as well. For AMD, the RX 580 8GB and RX 5700 XT are far and away the two most popular eBay options — many other cards would likely rate higher, if there were more available.
Puts it away as its nice to have a spare.
this is getting silly.
It is, and I've considered putting my son's RX 5700 up for sale, and swapping him back to his RX 580. He knows the 5700 performs better, but given the prices, even he's been like "well, the 580 wasn't terrible..."
I would prefer it if a replacement was possible to buy.
I don't know if I would sell a GPU now when spares so handy to have.
I've been wanting to sell off my 1070 for a no-extra-cost upgrade to a 3060 Ti or some models of 3070. Haven't been able to purchase a card yet though. I finally put in the time to write a purchase bot, but even it's struggling.
I'm strongly considering selling my GTX 1080, but I also need to be able to use my computer until this mess blows over.
Thanks AMD, for removing integrated graphics from all your good CPUs.
Edit: Actually it turns out all the AM4 APUs are gone too.
To think that I could turn around and sell it a year later for more than 300% of its price is absolutely insanely tempting... Just the principle of it! I mean, I could drop in my old 6970 2gb and go back to playing older games... What a crazy market! Total insanity.
Correct :) Bought used RX 580 4GB for 100€ as Christmas present from our local craigslist in December. Now price for this same used card in same site is already doubled.
I'd even offer to try to sell it for him at the currently inflated prices, but, knowing our luck, the day after I did that, the card he's currently using would probably keel over.
Man, selling my GTX 1080 literally about a month before the crypto-surge is looking more and more like a bad move every day....