2014-Era GTX 970 Emerges as Value GPU on eBay During Shortage

A dusty and decrepit Zotac GTX 970 — it's not dead yet! (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our GPU pricing index shows just how overpriced the latest graphics cards are, if you're even willing to bother with eBay. Trying to sift through eBay sold listings while eliminating fake "here's a picture of a card" red herrings takes some effort, but the clear trend is that every GPU that's even remotely useful for mining has shot up in price, dragging most recent GPUs along for the ride. But what's the best value if you simply have to buy a graphics card right now? Say hello to some old friends!

Based on the performance we measured in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and combined with current (the past week) eBay prices, we generated an FPS-to-dollar metric to see which cards might be worth considering. The winner, as you've no doubt guessed from the headline, was Nvidia's relatively ancient GTX 970 card from late 2014.

The GTX 970 sports the Maxwell architecture, with 5.2 billion transistors fabricated on TSMC's 28nm high-performance node. Those were good times! The chip also measures nearly 400mm square, and by way of comparison, the latest Ampere GA104 chip used in the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti is only a touch smaller (393mm square compared to 398mm square) but has over triple the number of transistors. Not surprisingly, the 3060 Ti is over three times as fast as the GTX 970.

So how is the GTX 970 the "best value" on eBay? It comes down to the almighty dollar. You can find GTX 970 cards for just under $200. That's not a great deal by any stretch, but it does represent the best FPS/$ right now. And if you get lucky, you might even snag one for closer to $125. How long will a five or six-year-old graphics card last? That's certainly a big part of the risk, but in absolute performance even aging Maxwell still performs okay — it's actually slightly faster than Nvidia's GTX 1650, for example (not the 1650 Super or 1650 GDDR6, though).

We're not suggesting most people try to buy such a GPU, but if you simply have to have something and you don't want to spend a lot of money, it's one of the better options right now. It can also manage over 60 fps at 1080p medium settings in most modern games, though obviously there are exceptions. There are other "oldies but goodies" (sort of good, anyway) to consider, like the GTX 980 and R9 390, but prices on the latter are back above $300. AMD's RX 570 4GB ranks as the second-best GPU using the same metrics, with a median price of $225. And those cards are likely much newer — but possibly used for 24/7 mining, so don't count on getting a pristine GPU either way.

Here's the full list of graphics cards with their accompanying performance that we've sorted by FPS/$. You can see the relative performance rank in the far right column as well.

(Prices and performance testing current as of March 2, 2021.)

Graphics Card Value Based on Current eBay Pricing GPU FPS Score eBay Price FPS/$ Performance Rank GTX 970 33.81 $197 0.1716 42 RX 570 4GB 38.52 $225 0.1712 39 R9 Fury X 49.97 $306 0.1633 30 GTX 980 40.36 $257 0.157 38 GTX 1060 3GB 34.04 $224 0.152 41 GTX 980 Ti 50.28 $339 0.1483 28 R9 390 41.51 $319 0.1301 36 GTX 1080 FE 69.08 $533 0.1296 21 RX 560 4GB 19.14 $148 0.1294 45 GTX 1070 Ti FE 63.89 $494 0.1293 24 GTX 1070 FE 56.11 $437 0.1284 27 GTX 1050 18.63 $150 0.1242 46 GTX 1660 Ti 57.77 $479 0.1206 26 GTX 1080 Ti FE 88.2 $750 0.1176 13 GTX 1650 Super 43.47 $372 0.1168 34 RTX 2080 Super FE 102.07 $878 0.1163 9 GTX 1060 6GB FE 40.41 $350 0.1155 37 RTX 2060 FE 68.55 $595 0.1152 22 GTX 1650 GDDR6 36.4 $317 0.1148 40 GTX 1050 Ti 24.51 $214 0.1145 44 RTX 2080 FE 95.49 $836 0.1142 10 RX 590 49.41 $435 0.1136 31 GTX 1660 Super 57.92 $516 0.1122 25 RX 5500 XT 4GB 43.32 $390 0.1111 35 RTX 2070 Super FE 91 $820 0.111 11 RTX 2070 FE 81.03 $740 0.1095 16 RX 5500 XT 8GB 48.6 $450 0.108 32 GTX 1660 50.12 $469 0.1069 29 RX Vega 64 73.98 $693 0.1068 19 RTX 2060 Super FE 77.22 $730 0.1058 18 RX 580 47.18 $450 0.1048 33 RX Vega 56 65.26 $639 0.1021 23 RX 5600 XT 71.11 $697 0.102 20 GTX 1650 31.9 $317 0.1006 43 RTX 2080 Ti FE 118.16 $1177 0.1004 6 RX 6800 127.27 $1273 0.1 5 RX 6800 XT 142.31 $1461 0.0974 3 RTX 3070 FE 116.6 $1250 0.0933 7 RTX 3060 83.6 $904 0.0925 15 RX 5700 78.43 $853 0.092 17 RX 5700 XT 86.53 $945 0.0916 14 RTX 3060 Ti FE 106.31 $1222 0.087 8 RX 6900 XT 146.86 $1759 0.0835 2 RTX 3080 FE 142.14 $2084 0.0682 4 RTX 3090 FE 152.72 $2932 0.0521 1 Radeon VII 89.91 $1850 0.0486 12

If you like charts (disclaimer: I like charts!), here's the eBay pricing data from the past two months — January and February, 2021 — showing the pricing trends. We've attempted to eliminate 'false' and 'fake' listings, so these are only the sold listings (which can still be incorrect in some cases), but the trends are easy enough to see. The good news is that at least some of the most desirable cards appear to have peaked and are now starting to decline in prices. Fingers crossed.

It's also interesting to see which cards are the most popular on eBay. Obviously the new Ampere GPUs are near the top of the list, but Pascal GPUs continue to sell a lot of units as well. For AMD, the RX 580 8GB and RX 5700 XT are far and away the two most popular eBay options — many other cards would likely rate higher, if there were more available.