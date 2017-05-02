Trending

Gigabyte's Aero 15 Gaming Laptop Has '14-Inch-Like' Size, GTX 1060

By

With the mobile version of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060, you can achieve respectable performance in modern games. Because of this, the GTX 1060 is a popular choice for thin and light laptops such as the Razer Blade or MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro. There aren't many thin, light, and powerful systems on the market, though, so every new addition to the segment is a welcome one.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

The Gigabyte Aero 14 was one such system, but it appealed to a smaller audience of gamers because of its 14-inch display. To remedy this, Gigabyte has announced the Aero 15, which features a wider 15-inch display, but as Gigabyte describes it, maintains “14-inch-like” dimensions. It does so because of the display’s 5mm thin bezel. The overall dimensions measure are about 13.1 x 9.8 x 0.78 inches, and it weighs in at under 5 lbs, making it portable enough to carry in a bag.

Besides gaming, Gigabyte aims to make the Aero 15 ideal about productivity. Thunderbolt 3 grants the new Aero up to 40Gbps of bandwidth (minus the overhead penalty), which is useful if you intend to pair it with an external graphics dock. Additionally, you can daisy chain two 5K monitors; this, along with a Mini DisplayPort 1.3 and HDMI 2.0 port, allow the Aero to run up to four monitors.

To compete with the thin-and-light class, Gigabyte has to deliver in the aesthetics department. To do so, the Aero 15 took design cues from its predecessor: near the hinge, you’ll find a surface stylized using nanoimprint lithography. Color-wise, the Aero 15 comes in black, black on orange, and green. Additionally, the RGB per-key backlit keyboard features full customization, with 13 different lighting effects and 5 custom modes.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is available now on Newegg. 

Image 1 of 19

Image 2 of 19

Image 3 of 19

Image 4 of 19

Image 5 of 19

Image 6 of 19

Image 7 of 19

Image 8 of 19

Image 9 of 19

Image 10 of 19

Image 11 of 19

Image 12 of 19

Image 13 of 19

Image 14 of 19

Image 15 of 19

Image 16 of 19

Image 17 of 19

Image 18 of 19

Image 19 of 19

Gigabyte Aero 15
DisplayFHD (1920x1080) or UHD (3840x2160) WVA, 5mm thin bezel, X-Rite Pantone certified
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700HQ
MemoryUp to 32GB of DDR4-2400
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060
StorageM.2 2280 x 2 (SATA3 or PCIe 3.0 x4)
Battery94Wh
Dimensions (WxDxH)13.1 x 9.8 x 0.78 inches
Weight4.62
Price$1,900
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Glock24 02 May 2017 13:23
    What I don't about >14" laptops is the numeric keyboard, specially in a gaming oriented product.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 02 May 2017 13:31
    19637298 said:
    What I don't about >14" laptops is the numeric keyboard, specially in a gaming oriented product.

    Personally I think every keyboard should have a ten-key pad. But apparently some people don't want one? Maybe I just spend more time typing numbers than other people. All my passwords have a lot of numbers in them, and regularly typing out numbers on a row is just an awful experience.
    Reply
  • Poozle 02 May 2017 14:23
    If this had a metal chassis I would buy it in a heart beat. Now, its close. I really like the Ethernet port built in as compared to the Razerblade and how it lacks one.
    Reply
  • Antonio_34 02 May 2017 14:55
    I recently bought a numberpadless keyboard and i really appreciate the space savings. Typing numbers in a row enables two hands to do the job so it is not much of a difference once your useto out.
    Reply
  • Clamyboy74 02 May 2017 22:45
    take that dell!
    Reply
  • xophaser 03 May 2017 04:21
    my dream laptop. A few days ago I had gigabyte aero 14 as my next laptop with msi stealth pro in second. saw this version on the 1st. Over a month I checked newegg and aero had zero sale or price drop while msi had 2. Well there was an msi sale and I just picked that up. Specs are a tad slower then the areo, but the price different was 350-550. The edge to edge screen/bexel on the aero is more modern, also the ssd is more advance on the aero. Love to carry around the orange too....
    Reply
  • Ben_195 03 May 2017 11:15
    @POOZLE https://goo.gl/439yqN
    it is mainly;
    The chassis, which is primarily made of aluminum, is meticulously built and can hardly be twisted even when strong pressure is applied
    Reply