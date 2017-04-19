Gigabyte Brings Seven Radeon 500 Series Cards To The Party

Gigabyte announced that it added seven new AMD Radeon 500 series cards to its video card lineup. Of the cards announced, four belong to the Aorus premium gaming brand. This includes the Aorus Radeon RX580 XTR 8G on the high end, followed by the Aorus Radeon RX580 8G, Aorus Radeon RX580 4G, and finally the Aorus Radeon RX570 4G. The company also beefed up its Gaming line with the Radeon RX 580 Gaming 8G and Radeon RX 580 Gaming 4G, and it rounded things out with the Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4G.

The RX 580 and RX 570 both rely on the same underlying graphics processors as the RX 480, albeit with boosted clock speeds and a better performance-to-price ratio. Gigabyte’s RX 500 series lineup features an “OC Mode” that boosts reference clock speeds at varying degrees, depending on the card.

For example, the reference design Radeon RX 580 is clocked at 1,340MHz. The high-end Aorus Radeon RX580 XTR 8G, on the other hand, is clocked at 1,425MHz in “Gaming Mode” and 1,439MHz in “OC Mode.” Frequency boosts on the RX 570 series are less aggressive. The Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4G clock speed is boosted just 11MHz in “Gaming Mode,” and the Aorus Radeon RX570 4G runs at 1,280MHz in “Gaming Mode” and 1,295MHz in “OC Mode.” Memory speeds range from 7,000MHz to 8,000Mhz depending on the model.

The seven cards sport varying versions of the company’s extremely popular dual-fan Windforce 2X cooler. All the new graphics cards are reinforced with a metal back plate for rigidity and protection. Gigabyte’s entire line of graphics cards have fully customizable color options and numerous lighting effects thanks to the RGB Fusion feature controlled by the Aorus Graphics Engine control panel.

All Radeon RX 500 series cards in Gigabyte’s stable are equipped with a single Dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI connection, and three Display Ports. All RX 580 cards share a 500W power requirement; the RX 570 requires only 450W.

Pricing ranges from $169 to $259, which is in line with most other major AIB partners.



