Gigabyte Refreshes Laptops for Gamers and Creatives with RTX 30 Series

Gigabyte Aero and Aorus laptops.
(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte is using CES 2021 as an occasion to refresh its Aero creative notebooks and Aorus gaming laptops, and while the CPUs are the same old Intel Comet Lake processors, the graphics cards are getting an upgrade.

Specifically, the Aorus 15G, Aorus 17G, Gigabyte Aero 15 and Gigabyte Aero 17 are all getting the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q.

Aorus 15GAorus 17GGigabyte Aero 15Gigabyte Aero 17
CPUIntel Core i7-10870HIntel Core i7-10870HUp to Intel Core i9-10980HKUp to Intel Core i9-10980HK
GPUUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q  (8GB)Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q  (8GB)Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q (8GB)Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q (8GB)
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4-2933Up to 32GB DDR4-2933Up to 32GB DDR4-2933Up to 32GB DDR4-2933
Storage2x M.2 SSD slots2x M.2 SSD slots2x M.2 SSD slots2x M.2 SSD slots
Display15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 240Hz,  Pantone calibrated17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, 300 Hz, Pantone calibrated4K HDR OLED or FHD 144 Hz4K HDR IPS or FHD 300 Hz
NetworkingIntel AX200 Wireless (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5Intel AX200 Wireless (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5Intel AX200 Wireless (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5Intel AX200 Wireless (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5
Battery99 Wh99 Wh99 Wh99 Wh
Starting Price$1,499$2,099$1,999$1,699

The two gaming notebooks are largely the same, each using the same Intel Core i7-10870H  Comet Lake processor. The 15G pairs that with either the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Max-Q or RTX 3080 Max-Q, while the 17G only uses the 3070 or 3080 Max-Q variants. Additionally, the 15G uses an FHD, 240 Hz screen while the 17G has a faster 300 Hz panel. Both are Pantone certified and factory calibrated.

Gigabyte laptop

Gigabyte laptop

Gigabyte laptop

Gigabyte laptop

As for the Aeros, those have CPU options up to the Intel Core i9-10980HK. The 15-incher has a 4K OLED option of 144 Hz FHD panel, while the 17-inch version has a 300 Hz FHD screen and a 4K version, but it's not OLED.

Those laptops are getting a very slight design change this year, replacing the Aero arrow with a series of patterned lines on the top cover. 

We look forward to seeing how these stack up to the best gaming laptops when they launch. 

