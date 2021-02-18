Get this 27-inch Gigabyte 1440p Gaming Monitor for $50 off

If you’re looking for a good competitive gaming monitor on a budget, Gigabyte’s 27-inch screen with 1440p resolution and a high 170Hz refresh rate is the option for you, thanks to this deep discount.

For a limited time at Newegg, use the code AFMW622A and grab the Gigabyte M27Q for just $309.99 — down from $359.99.

Gigabyte M27Q gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $309.99 with code AFMW622A at Newegg

This is a 27-inch IPS display with 1440p resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio and vivid color courtesy of the 92% DCI-P3 (140% sRGB) gamut. The screen also offers VESA Display HDR400View Deal

As you can read in our Gigabyte M27Q review , we are big fans of this very capable, very vivid 27-inch gaming monitor. The color gamut is huge, rated at 140% sRGB, which pairs well with the extra contrast afforded by HDR for a picture with incredible depth.

For good gaming performance, the smooth 170Hz means Gigabyte has achieved that ideal balance between high resolution and high refresh rate, along with low input lag and a KVM switch for ultimate convenience.