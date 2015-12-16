Trending

Hideo Kojima Forms 'New Kojima Productions,' First Title Developed In Collaboration With PlayStation

After months of turmoil between Hideo Kojima and publisher Konami, the creator of the Metal Gear series finally revealed his next move. Kojima created a new, independent studio called Kojima Productions, and its first game will be a collaboration with an old friend: PlayStation.

The news was confirmed in a video from PlayStation, featuring Kojima and Sony Computer Entertainment President and CEO Andrew House. The video, which was almost a minute and a half, didn’t reveal much else -- that is, until the end, when a new logo was unveiled for Kojima’s new studio.

“Kojima Productions” was also the name of the development team behind the Metal Gear franchise. It seems that Konami was willing to part ways with the nomenclature and give it to Kojima for his new studio. The Metal Gear series, however, will probably remain with Konami.

The new studio also has a new website. So far, there are no details about the next game, but a few positions are open, and there’s a mission statement from Kojima himself.

It might take some time until we see another title with the words “A Hideo Kojima Game” on the cover, but at least the rebirth of Kojima Productions signals the end of a turbulent time in Kojima’s career.

  • jasonelmore 16 December 2015 08:15
    sony will soon find out just how much money kojima will spend. lol.. they'll give him a 150 million dollar budget, and he'll get half way through and have already spent it all. then hold ransom for more money if they want the completed game. he makes good games but damn he's a drama queen
    Reply
  • chicofehr 16 December 2015 08:25
    Microsoft is afraid now. Playstation exclusive. Hopefully he still makes games for PC.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 16 December 2015 08:27
    sony will soon find out just how much money kojima will spend. lol.. they'll give him a 150 million dollar budget, and he'll get half way through and have already spent it all. then hold ransom for more money if they want the completed game. he makes good games but damn he's a drama queen

    Maybe, but whatever money they give him, they'll make every cent back in pre-orders alone, and they know it.
    Reply
  • toddybody 16 December 2015 13:15
    I've been a Metal Gear diehard since 1999/MGS...

    I think it was time for Kojima to move on and do his own thing outside of the Metal Gear franchise. MGS V was a giant let down to me (story wise), and I'm longing for the Metal Gear that Kojima would never make: MGS 6 'New Skin' .

    Ok, my Metal Gear rant is done...FOR NOW
    Reply
  • Adilaris 16 December 2015 13:21
    That logo is pretty badass.
    Reply
  • N3XUS_49 17 December 2015 16:55
    Zone of the Enders 3 cuntfirmed?
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 18 December 2015 05:33
    This is a big win for Sony but a real bummer for everyone else. I likely won't be playing any of his future games as a PC gamer but as long as Sony is giving him the creative freedom he needs I'm happy for him and wish him the best.
    Reply