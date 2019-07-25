Get This High-Refresh ViewSonic Monitor for Just $140.

High-refresh monitors have traditionally been much pricier than their 60 Hz screen siblings, but that's starting to change. Today, Amazon has the ViewSonic VX2458-MHD 24-inch gaming monitor on sale for $139.99. That’s 22% off the $179.99 MSRP and an all-time Amazon low.

Despite its compact screen size, this VewSonic features a full HD display with a 1ms response rate and a 144 Hz refresh rate, while FreeSync technology allows for smooth, tear free gaming via a recent AMD graphics card. If you are looking for a cheap upgrade, this small but mighty monitor might be for you.

