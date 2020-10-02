HP's New Spectre x360s Include 14-inch Size, 5G Option

Tiger Lake laptops are finally starting to hit store shelves, and today sees HP announcing its new Spectre and Envy devices with Intel’s 11th gen mobile CPUs. Highlights include a new 14 inch Spectre x360 convertible with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 10th gen 13-inch Spectre x360 that comes with 5G.

HP Spectre x360 13 HP Spectre x360 14 HP Envy x360 13 HP Envy 13 CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 (Wi-Fi only) or Intel Core i5-10th Gen (WiFi & 5G) Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB LPDDR4X 16GB LPDDR4X 8GB DDR4 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 32GB Intel Optane Memory 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 32GB Intel Optane Memory 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13.3 inch, 3840 x 2160, OLED, touchscreen 13.5 inch, 3000 x 2000, OLED, touchscreen 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS, touchscreen 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS, touchscreen Networking Wi-Fi 6 only or Wi-Fi 6 & 5G Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Release Date Wi-Fi only- October (HP.com)/November (Best Buy), Wi-Fi & 5G- Early 2021 October (HP.com)/November (Best Buy) Now (Best Buy)/November (HP.com) October (HP.com) Starting Price $1,199.99 $1,199.99 $949.99 $899.99

Let’s start with probably the biggest surprise of the bunch, the HP Spectre x360 14. This is a new size for the lineup, which typically stuck to 13 and 15-inch configurations.

Aside from its size and CPU, the key feature here is the 3000 x 2000 OLED touchscreen display. That’s a 3:2 aspect ratio screen, which means you’ll be able to see more of a website while scrolling in the Spectre x360 14’s laptop mode. But perhaps more intriguing is that when you convert the Spectre x360 14 into tablet mode, the screen will be about the size of standard notebook paper. We’re happy to see more 3:2 screens coming around, which have been popularized more recently by Microsoft’s Surface devices.

Aside from the novel display and form factor, the Spectre x360 14 uses an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU that has passed Intel’s Evo certification. This requires a 9 hour minimum battery life on a FHD screen, the ability to wake from sleep in less than one second and the ability to recharge the battery to at least four hours worth of power in 30 minutes. The Spectre x360 14 also uses Tiger Lake’s new Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, which promise about double the performance over Ice Lake’s integrated graphics options.

The Spectre x360 14 also seems to make good use of its extra room over its 13 inch cousin, packing in 16GB of memory and 1TB M.2 SSD. It’s expected to come out later this October on HP.com at a starting price of $1,199.99. Best Buy and BestBuy.com will then start selling the laptop sometime in November.

The HP Spectre x360 13 will come in both Wi-Fi and 5G versions this year. The Wi-Fi only model is similar to the Spectre x360 14, but scaled down. It has an Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 CPU (with Xe graphics), 8GB of memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It also doesn’t share the 3:2 display of its cousin, instead opting for a 16:9, 3840 x 2160 OLED touchscreen. It will also release on HP.com later this October for a starting price of $1,199.99, with Best Buy also starting to list it in November.



The 5G model, then, is still a bit of a mystery. It’s not coming out until early next year, and HP hasn’t given too much info about its specs or price yet. We do know that it will still use a 10th gen Intel CPU, and that it will only be available in some regions. In the US, AT&T and T-Mobile will provide 5G service for the device, though carriers will vary by region.

Closing up the announcement is the more mid-range Envy line. There’s two options here- the HP Envy x360 13 convertible and the HP Envy 13 laptop. Both devices will use Intel Evo Core i7-1165G7 CPUs, 8GB of RAM and a 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen. Storage differs between the two units, with the convertible carrying a 512GB SSD and the laptop using a 256GB SSD.

The HP Envy x360 13 convertible is available now at Best Buy for a starting price of $949.00, and will hit HP.com in November. The Envy 13 laptop will hit HP.com later this October for $899.99.