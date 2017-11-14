Trending

HTC Inexplicably Cancels Standalone Daydream Headset

By

Updated11/14/2017, 8:15am PT: Added statement from HTC.

In May, at Google I/O 2017, Google and HTC announced a partnership via which HTC would build a standalone device for Google’s VR ecosystem that would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR SoC and feature a “world-scale” tracking solution developed by Google. HTC is still on track to release the first standalone “world-scale” headset with the Vive Focus, but don’t expect to see one outside of China any time soon.

Last night, Clay Bavor, Google’s VP of Virtual and Augmented Reality, confirmed via Twitter that HTC’s Daydream headset would not see the light of day. It’s unclear why HTC abandoned the Daydream partnership, especially when you consider that the company already finalized the headset design. The Vive Focus headset is basically the same headset that would have come to North America. Both devices feature the same internal hardware, and the teaser images HTC released of each device indicate that they would have shared roughly the same shape and design.

"Our focus has been on bringing some other devices, like the one we announced last night to markets like China. We still have a great relationship with Google, but will not be bringing a standalone device to western markets on Daydream," said Patrick Seybold, Vice President, Communications & Social Media. "We’re looking closely at our hardware roadmap, and will share when there is more to come for Western users next year."

Google doesn’t seem to be perturbed by HTC backing down from the Daydream partnership. Bavor said that Google and HTC “remain great partners.” HTC’s departure from the Daydream platform is a slight blow to Google’s standalone headset plans, though. The HTC headset was set to be the first of its kind, so the cancellation must have set Google's plans back somewhat. But HTC's headset wasn’t the only device in development: Lenovo is also building a standalone Daydream headset, and Bavor said he’s “been using and loving” his Lenovo Daydream HMD.  

We’re not sure when Lenovo plans to release its standalone Daydream headset, but Bavor said that he'd have more details to share soon.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • linford585 14 November 2017 16:28
    Why are there random words missing from this article? Makes it a bit hard to read... See:

    "HTC is still on track to release the first standalone “world-scale” headset with ,"
    with who/what?

    "The Vive Focus headset is basically the ."
    The what???
    Reply
  • John Nemesh 14 November 2017 17:05
    "Inexplicable"? No, it's far from it. They already have a Vive standalone headset. Why would they bother with another platform?
    Reply
  • derekullo 14 November 2017 17:54
    20377965 said:
    Why are there random words missing from this article? Makes it a bit hard to read... See:

    "HTC is still on track to release the first standalone “world-scale” headset with ,"
    with who/what?

    "The Vive Focus headset is basically the ."
    The what???

    HTC inexplicably cancels random words in the "HTC Inexplicably Cancels Standalone Daydream Headset" article.
    Reply
  • bigpinkdragon286 14 November 2017 20:37
    20377965 said:
    Why are there random words missing from this article? Makes it a bit hard to read... See:

    "HTC is still on track to release the first standalone “world-scale” headset with ,"
    with who/what?

    "The Vive Focus headset is basically the ."
    The what???
    The words are hyperlinked and show up perfectly fine in both IE and Firefox. Might check into why your browser isn't showing all or some the hyperlinks in the article.
    Reply
  • bit_user 15 November 2017 01:13
    Disappointing, for sure. I wonder if it might have to do with business strategy - they don't want to help establish Google's Daydream platform. Or, the fact that they're doing a China-only launch of Vive Focus might suggest they're worried about liability issues associated with the US market, and maybe there's a lot less domestic (i.e. Chinese) interest in the Daydream platform.
    Reply
  • jossrik 15 November 2017 02:21
    It's as simple as material costs to fit peoples heads in North America. Same item, half the BoM.
    Reply