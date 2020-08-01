Huawei's MateBook D 14, D15 Are Reborned With AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs For Under $700

Huawei MateBook D 14 (Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei (via Huawei Central) has revitalized the company's Matebook D14 and D15 laptops that debuted last year. The new variants are packing beefier processors this time around, more specifically AMD's latest Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) 7nm APUs.

No matter the screen size, both MateBook laptops are thin and lightweight to carry around. The MateBook D 14 is 15.9mm thick and weights of 1.38kg while the MateBook D 15 arrives with a thickness and weight of 16.9mm and 1.53kg, respectively. The laptops retain the metallic body and narrow bezels with a design that permits the laptop to open up at a 180-degrees angle. The built-in fingerprint scanner on top of the power button is also back.

The MateBook D 14 is equipped with a 14-inch FullView IPS display with a resolution of 1080p. The laptop has a 84% screen-to-body ratio. The MateBook D 15, on the other hand, flaunts a larger 15.6-inch display with similar specifications as the MateBook D 14. The screen-to-body ratio on the MateBook D 15 is slightly bigger at 87%.

Model Processor Memory SSD Pricing MateBook D 15 Ryzen 7 4700U 16GB 512GB $670 MateBook D 15 Ryzen 5 4500U 16GB 512GB $599 MateBook D 14 Ryzen 7 4700U 16GB 512GB $656 MateBook D 14 Ryzen 5 4500U 16GB 512GB $584

Consumers that are interested in the MateBook laptops have the liberty to pick between two Zen 2-based APUs. The Ryzen 5 4500U sports six cores, six threads with a 2.3 GHz base clock and 4 GHZ boost clock. The more powerful option consists of the Ryzen 7 4700U, which brings up eight cores and eight threads that operate with a 2 GHz and 4.1 GHz base and bsoot clock, respectively.

The processor is the only aspect of the MateBook D14 and D15 that you can choose because the memory and storage options are written in stone. Independent of the processor, the laptops come with 16GB of memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Despite being the smaller device out of the two, the MateBook D 14 has the bigger battery. Huawei equipped it with a 56 Wh battery while the MateBook D 15 has a 42 Wh battery. Both laptops employ a 65W charger so getting the battery up from zero to a usable level shouldn't take very long.

The MateBook D 14 with the Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U retails for around $584 and $656, respectively. The bigger MateBook D 15 with the same processor options will set you back approximately $599 and $670, respectively.