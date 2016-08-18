It's Single, Dual, Triple Fan 3GB GTX 1060 Models From Inno3D

Inno3D revealed its lineup of Nvidia’s newly launched 3GB GeForce GTX 1060, which features half the memory and a slightly cut down GPU with one fewer shader module and 128 fewer cores. As opposed to the likes of MSI and EVGA, which launched nearly a dozen cards between them, Inno3D kept its lineup to a more sensible three models. The company is offering a compact Mini-ITX sized board, a dual fan option with better cooling, and a triple-fan option with factory-overclocked GPU and memory.

The GPU for the GTX 1060 iChill comes from the factory with an additional 63 MHz on the core base clock and 76 MHz on the boost clock. Inno3D also took the memory up a notch from 8Gbps to 8.2Gbps. The iChill model is cooled by iChill X3 cooler, which features Inno3D’s Power Direct Cooling Solution and three scythe blade fans. It also includes a full-cover HerculeZ back plate, “breathing” red LED logo, a detachable metal shroud and removable fans. The iChill card also includes an 8-pin power connector, which gives it a 150W max power draw.

We don’t actually have the specifications for the Inno3D GTX 1060 Twin X2. The product page for the card isn’t online yet, but Inno3D told us the card is launching alongside the iChill model, which is available now. Judging by the specifications of the 6GB GTX 1060 Twin X2, we expect this card to come out of the box with Nvidia’s reference clock speeds. This card features a dual-fan cooling solution. It’s unclear if these fans are removable.

The Inno3D GTX 1060 Compact features a reference clocked GPU and 3GB of 8Gbps GDDR5. The components are cooled by a single fan and protected by a metal shroud. The card features a single 6-pin power connector, and its maximum power draw is rated at 120W.

Inno3D didn’t release pricing information for either card, but the iChill and Twin X2 models should be available now.