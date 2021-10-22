MicroCenter Leaks Intel Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K Retail Pricing

MicroCenter (via momomo_us) has spilled the beans on U.S. retail pricing for Intel's upcoming Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K Alder Lake-S desktop processors. According to the two product listings for the processors, they will retail for $669.99 and $469.99, respectively.

The U.S.-based retailer has since removed pricing information, but the product listings and specifications remain. It also appears that MicroCenter has already received a slow trickle of Alder Lake processors to its various retail store locations across the country. For example, the Cambridge, MA location shows five Core i9-12900K in stock, while the Parkville, MD store has 6. That's definitely not enough to satisfy demand from enthusiasts. However, we're still at least two weeks away from the alleged November 4th launch of Alder Lake-S, so there's plenty of time for MicroCenter to pad its inventory.

(Image credit: MicroCenter)

The MicroCenter listings confirm part numbers BX8071512900K for the Core i9-12900K (16 cores, 32 threads) and BX8071512700K for the Core i7-12900K (12 cores, 20 threads). It also confirms that the following four chipsets support the LGA 1700 processors:

Intel Z690

Intel H670

Intel B660

Intel H610

The Core i9-12900K is confirmed with a 3.2 GHz base clock, 5.2 GHz turbo clock, 30MB of L3 cache, and a TDP of 125 watts. The Core i7-12700K, on the other hand, operates at a base frequency of 3.6 GHz and a 5 GHz turbo frequency with 25MB of L3 cache and a 125-watt TDP. Both processors come backed by a 3-year retail box warranty and support up to DDR4-3200 memory or DDR5-4800 memory. Neither of the processors come with a cooler in the box, so you'll have to select one to pair with your new rig.

This is just the latest leak involving Alder Lake in recent days. Yesterday, images leaked of a Core i9-12900K showing off its fancy retail box and included a mock golden wafer (made of plastic). A Core i9-12900K was also recently overclocked to 5.2 GHz across all 16 cores. However, core voltage was increased to 1.385 volts to achieve that feat, resulting in power consumption of 330 Watts (versus the stock 125 Watts).