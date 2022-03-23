New PSU Standard Adds 600W Connector for Next-Gen GPUs

The next generation of best graphics cards could be able to gulp up to 600 watts of power, directly from the PSU. Just weeks ago Intel introduced its biggest update to its ATX specification since 2003 and this week the company rolled-out version 2.0 of its ATX12VO standard launched in April, 2020. The new ATX12VO spec adds a 12VHPWR connector, one of the key features of the ATX 3.0 standard.

The new ATX12VO standard largely relies on the ATX 3.0 specification introduced a few weeks ago, but not all features of the latter will necessarily be a part of the former and vice versa.

The new 12+4-pin 12VHPWR connector can supply 150W, 300W, 450W, or 600W of power to an add-on card using 12 rails and have four pins to communicate the power limit a PSU can stream to any PCIe 5.0-compliant add-in-board (AIBs). Keeping in mind that such cards — which are getting physically bigger and more power hungry, as we can observe — are the future of computing, adding 12VHPWR connector to PSUs is crucially important.

The addition of 12VHPWR plug support to ATX12VO power supplies should not be too complicated as they are designed to deliver 12 Volts to clients (e.g, motherboards, AIBs) and eliminate all other types of conversion inside the PSU to reduce their complexity and power consumption of PCs, but surely this will make these PSUs a little more expensive since they will need to integrate circuitry responsible for communications with add-in-boards.

But the addition of 12VHPWR is not the only innovation that ATX12VO 2.0 has. The new standard also adds support for the I_PSU% feature to desktop platforms. Intel does not really disclose what I_PSU% is, but it says that previously it was only available for mobile and server systems. Also, it claims that I_PSU% will provide benefits to small-form-factor PCs and PC OEMs, so we presume that this one has something to do with physical dimension/implementation of an ATX12VO-compliant PSU which does not result in its formal incompliancy with the standard.

"Power supplies based on ATX 3.0 and ATX12VO 2.0 will ensure anyone looking to get the most stable and cost optimized performance possible with highest power efficiency out of their desktop PCs will be able to do so – both now and in the future," said Stephen Eastman, Intel platform power specialist.