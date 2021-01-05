Intel Discontinues 300 Series Chipset Motherboards for Coffee Lake Refresh

Production of Intel's 300 series chipset motherboards, including the H310, H370, Z370, and Z390 motherboards is officially coming to an end. Actual production will end in July of this year, and by the beginning of 2022 sales for the 300-Series chipset and its motherboards will end for Intel. This information also applies to Intel's 300-Series mobile chipsets like the QM370 that will also be retired at the same time.

This news comes just a month after Intel officially terminated its 9000-Series Core processors, codenamed Coffee Lake Refresh. With Intel already preparing to replace its Comet Lake parts with Rocket Lake this year, it makes sense to discontinue Coffee Lake and its associated chipsets; especially when the 9th gen parts really weren't that much different from Comet Lake-S besides having more threads (and more cores for the i9 SKUs). If for some reason you want a Coffee Lake chip, Micro Center has several Coffee Lake deals going on, like the Core i5-9600K at just $169.99 and the Core i7-9700K for $249.99.