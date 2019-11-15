Intel Discontinues Boxed Xeon E-2274G Over Inadequate Cooler

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Intel has announced end-of-life (EoL) for the boxed Intel Xeon E-2274G server-grade CPU launched earlier this month. The product change notification is in effect as of November 13.

The reason is that the included CPU cooler “does not meet the requirements for thermal performance." Basically, it’s not powerful enough to cool the Xeon chip effectively.

This does not mean the EoL for the Xeon E2274G chip though. Rather, Intel advised distributors to return their boxed inventory and exchange them for tray variants of the chip, which don’t come with an included cooler at all.

Intel’s Xeon E2274G is a Coffee Lake chip built on the 14nm fabrication process. It has an 83W TDP and four CPU cores with a base frequency of 4.0 GHz and boost speed of up to 4.9 GHz.