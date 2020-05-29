Intel Poaches Yet Another AMD GPU Executive: Ali Ibrahim

For the past 13 years, Ali Ibrahim has worked at AMD as a Senior Fellow, working on cloud and Xbox related projects, among other things. Now, Ibrahim has been poached by Intel, where he has become VP of Platform Architecture and Engineering of discrete GPUs department, as reported by CRN.

"We are thrilled that Ali has joined Intel as Vice President, Platform Architecture and Engineering – dGPUs to be part of the exciting Intel Xe Graphics journey," a spokesperson told CRN.

Intel's poaching of AMD's executives started in 2017, when Intel hired AMD's Raja Koduri at the start of Intel's plans for discrete graphics—though at that time we didn't know exactly what Intel was cooking.

Now, it's no longer a secret that Intel has been building its own discrete graphics card, but they're not directly aimed at competing with AMD and Nvidia in the gaming segment—rather, the Xe GPUs are expected to be targeted at scientific and data center use. Here is all we know about Xe Graphics so far.

Next to Koduri and Ibrahim, Intel has also poached Masooma Bhaiwala for the discrete graphics projects, Jim Keller, Mark Hirsch, Balaji Kanigicherla, and Joseph Facca But, AMD also fired back by hiring Intel's Daniel McNamara to help grow AMD's Epyc business.