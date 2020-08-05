Is Nvidia Already Discontinuing the RTX 2070 Super?

According to a source at MyDrivers.com (shoutout to VideoCardz for spotting it), Nvidia is discontinuing the RTX 2070 Super graphics card, having shipped the last batch of chips to its board partners. Starting now, it will not be manufacturing any more GPUs for this card, and the last remaining inventory will be sold.

Of course, there is a logical explanation for this move: Nvidia's Ampere cards are around the corner, and it is healthy for Nvidia to sell off the old stock and discontinue the product line early for a handful of reasons. Unsold stock when the new cards come out naturally gets expensive as it has to be discounted to sell, but discontinuing the old line also ensures that the RTX 2000 series don't end up competing (too much) with the RTX 3000 series.

Surely you remember when the RTX 2070 launched two years ago: despite early discontinuation, the GTX 1080 was still readily available at the RTX 2070 launch, which lead to low 1080 prices and somewhat slow initial adoption of the new RTX cards -- of course, that can be seen as a win for consumers, but we doubt Nvidia wants that scenario to play out for too long.

Now, according to MyDrivers the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 Super, and the RTX 2070 Super have all been discontinued, with just the RTX 2060 series and GTX 1660 remaining in the Turing line.

If we may speculate a little, seeing Nvidia discontinue the entire high-end RTX lineup so quickly tells us that Nvidia is planning on launching the new high-end cards all in close succession. Reports around the web have the launch of the first RTX 3000 series cards pinned in September, with Nvidia completing the lineup in October.

But don't think you'll be able to buy the new cards immediately at launch. The new Ampere cards will undoubtedly be quite scarce at first with high prices, and AIC partners will be busy coming out with their own variants. Long story short, you'll want to give the entire GPU market some time to shift and settle down, which is among the reasons we believe that right now is a terrible time to buy a graphics card, especially in the high-end segment.

Meanwhile, if you want to know more about what to expect from the RTX 3000 series graphics cards, check out our all-we-know summary for more.