It Turns Out, Intel's Fastest Rocket Lake-S Chips Will Boost To 5 GHz After All

Some time has passed since Intel launched its Comet Lake-S chips, and the rumors about Rocket Lake-S have since quietened down somewhat. But now, a new Geekbench entry has surfaced, which is showing something we hadn't expected to see: Rocket Lake-S boosting to a mighty 5 GHz.

The submission was spotted by Leakbench, and it is clearly recognized as a Rocket Lake-S part. It isn't exactly clear which Rocket Lake chip this is, but based on the clock speeds and it carrying 8 cores with hyperthreading, we're expecting this to be the flagship part -- albeit an engineering sample. Single-core it scored 1507 points in Geekbench 5, and 7603 in the multi-core test.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Of course, we had previously already heard plenty about Rocket Lake-S. These 11th-Gen chips from Intel will succeed the just-launched Comet Lake-S parts, and drop into the same Z490 motherboards with their LGA1200 sockets. They're expected to bring PCI-Express 4.0 support, which is about time for Intel after they nixed those plans on Comet Lake, and of course, deliver a whole new architecture. Previous rumors had all suggested that Intel wasn't able to boost its new chips up to the same high frequencies it manages on Comet Lake, but perhaps there may be hope yet.

But, Rocket Lake-S won't be dropping down to a smaller node size yet. Intel is having too many struggles advancing beyond 14nm, and as a result, the chips will remain quite big and power-hungry. With Comet Lake-S Intel was able to cram 10-cores into the flagship i9-10900K, but so far it looks like the chipmaker won't be able to do the same for Rocket Lake-S, with the alleged i9-11900K (if that's what it will be called) featuring 8 cores instead of 10. But, with a new architecture come with IPC (instructions per clock) improvements, and if Rocket Lake-S does indeed hit 5 GHz then we reckon the IPC improvements will give them the upper hand.

No word on when Rocket Lake-S will land, but we doubt it's anytime soon.