Lenovo's New 'Slim' Laptops Come in Glass and Carbon

A new name for Lenovo's most premium clamshell notebooks.

Lenovo Slim Laptops
Lenovo is refreshing its line of premium, clamshell laptops today under a new name: Lenovo Slim. The 2-in-1 convertibles will continue to be known as Yoga (and in many markets outside of the United States, these will also be called Yoga).

The Slim line consists of a number of new models, from the glass-covered, ultra-slim Lenovo Slim 9i to models with Nvidia and Intel GPUs, as well as both AMD and Intel's processors. It also has some of the first AMD "HS" series chips we've seen outside of Asus' gaming notebooks. The majority of the lineup is expected to launch in June 2022.

Lenovo Slim Laptops

Lenovo Slim Laptops

The Lenovo Slim 9i is the new flagship device, and it shares design features with the Lenovo Yoga 9i such as rounded, polished corners. But the Slim 9i, with a white design and a glass-encased lid, looks and feels a bit like a premium smartphone. Inside, it has up to an Intel Core i7-1280P, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 16:10 display with options for an OLED panel going up to 3840 x 2400.

Lenovo Slim 9iLenovo Slim 7i Pro XLenovo Slim 7 Pro XLenovo Slim 7i CarbonLenovo Slim 7iLenovo Slim 7
CPUUp to Intel Core i7-1280PUp to Intel Core i7-12700HUp to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HSUp to Intel Core i7-1260PUp to Intel Core i7-12700H Up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe (integrated)Up to Nvidia geForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)Up to Nvidia geForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)Intel Iris Xe (integrated)14-inch: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB), 16-inch: Intel Arc A370MUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti              
RAMUp to 32GB LPDDR5-5600Up to 32GB LPDDR5-6000  Up to 32GB LPDDR5-5400Up to 32GB LPDDR5-4800Up to 16GB LPDDR5Up to 32GB LPDDR5-6400
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDUp to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4
Display14-inches, up to 3840 x 2400, OLED, 16:10, Dolby Vision, 90  Hz on 2880 x 1800 option14.5-inches, 3072 x 1920, 16:10, Nvidia G-Sync, touch optional, Dolby Vision, 120 Hz14.5-inches, 3072 x 1920, 16:10, Nvidia G-Sync, touch optional, Dolby Vision, 120 Hz13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600, 90 Hz, 16:10, optional touch, Dolby Vision14-inch, up to 2880 x 1800, 16:10, Dolby Vision, 90 or 120 Hz; 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 16:10, touch, Dolby Vision, 120 Hz16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 16:10, Dolby Vision 165 Hz
Battery75 WHr70 WHr70 WHr50 WHr14-inch: 61 WHr; 16-inch: 75 WHr75 WHr
AvailabilityJune 2022June 2022June 2022June 202214-inch: May 2022; 16-inch: June 2022June 2022
Starting Price$1,799 $1,699 $1,499 $1,299 14-inch: $1,199; 16-inch: $1,599$1,499

Those who need more power may be drawn to the Slim 7 and 7i Pro X. The difference is that the Slim 7 Pro X uses AMD chips, while the Slim 7i Pro X uses Intel's processors. Both are otherwise largely identical, including GPUs up to an Nvidia geForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) and the same 14.5-inch, 16:10 displays with Nvidia G-Sync and 120 Hz refresh rates.  The Intel version, however, starts  at $1,699 compared to the AMD model's $1,499 starting price.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Non-Pro Slim 7 and Slim 7i models still get some discrete GPU options. The Lenovo Slim 7i goes up to an Intel Core i7-12700H in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The 14-inch version tops out at an RTX 2050, while the 16-incher uses Intel's Arc A370M graphics.  The Slim 7, with AMD processors, only comes in a 14-inch size in the United States but goes up to an RTX 3050 Ti and 32GB of RAM. 

Lastly, the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon is a lightweight option and Intel exclusive. It goes up to an Intel Core i7-1260P, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. The laptops' magnesium carbon design is "reinforced" with carbon fiber, making for a featherweight design at 2.2 pounds   It will start at $1,299 when it launches in June.

