Get Ready For 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' With The PC Requirements

A day after Bioware showed off more gameplay from Mass Effect: Andromeda, EA published the hardware requirements for the game.
In terms of storage, you’ll need about 55GB, which is par for the course in terms of today’s AAA games. Graphics-wise, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon HD 7850 to meet the minimum requirements. For memory, you’ll need a minimum of 8GB. Check out the rest of the specs below.
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3570 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4GHz)AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9GHz)
|Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon HD 7850
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|Storage
|55GB
|55GB
|OS
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|DirectX Version
|11
|11
If you’re curious on where your CPU or GPU stands against the two categories, you can take a look at our hierarchy charts for processors and graphics cards. In the meantime, you can watch some recent gameplay footage, which showed off combat and skills, or play through the original trilogy to reacquaint yourself with the universe.
|Name
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Type
|RPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
|Developer
|BioWare
|Publisher
|EA
|Platform
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|OriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
|Release Date
|March 21, 2017
Graphics are not impressive in this game... infact I'd go so far to say that the weapon fx and explosions are underwhelming.
The Mass Effect games started good and endend as an dissapointment for me, same has been for the other games in their series such as Dragon Age 1, 2, 3.
The company has gone from making impressive Rpg's to mediocre games for everyone and their dog, thus not appealing to the ones they did before...
Considering that the minimum GPUs are a a 660 or 7850 this comment is kind of weird to me. If the game actually runs properly on GPUs that old I'd say the optimization is pretty great.
As for the recommended specs, they don't seem unreasonable. I'm not sure when everyone decided they needed to max every graphics slider on every game with their 3 year old GPUs or the game is crap.
no but they will include plenty of bugs that have not been qc at all including lack of support for sli or crossfire configurations. I mean why would anybody be needed that when consoles only have one GPU.
It's almost like consoles are holding the industry back...
Add on top of this Gimpworks and you get a total mess on PC... 2017 we are still pushing out DX11 games.
With how long game development cycles take, I wouldn't expect 100% widespread DirectX 12 adoption until late this year at the earliest, more probably 2018. Developers don't want to spend extra money adding a new graphics API late in the development cycle, and usually don't want to support multiple APIs if they can help it. DX 11 does allow people still on Windows versions earlier than 10 to play, so a lot of developers will stick with it for a while until they are satisfied that Windows 10 market share is high enough that they can drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1. Vulkan does allow more flexibility when it comes to OSes, but it's probably going to end up like OpenGL where no major developer supports it aside from Id and maybe Blizzard.