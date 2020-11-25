Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Hits $899 with Keyboard, Core i5

Microsoft's most recent detachable 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 7, is on a discount ahead of Black Friday, falling to $899 when configured with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes this one of the best Black Friday laptop deals and one of the best Black Friday tech deals overall.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $1329 $899 at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is a portable Windows 10 PC that also works as a tablet. This bundle includes a keyboard cover, which is usually sold separately.View Deal

Typically, you have to buy the keyboard cover separately from the tablet, but this bundle includes it, so you can have the full PC experience immediately. Both the device and the Type Cover are black.

If you like the detachable tablet form factor, this is about the best out there right now. Microsoft does have the Surface Pro X with its SQ1 and SQ2 chips on ARM, but there is still a lack of x64 compatibility with those.

There's also a 128GB version for $799 with the same CPU and RAM, but that's likely to be far too little storage for most people.



Microsoft typically updates its Surface lineup in October, but the Surface Pro didn't get an update this year, so this is still the latest version on the market and should be just fine for some light to mid-range computing on the go.