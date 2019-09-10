MSI Preps Snowy White 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor for Creatives (Update)

MSI Prestige PS341WU ( (Image credit: Tom's Hardware))

Update 9/10/2019: MSI today released the PS341WU monitor for pre-order today at B&H exclusively. It's listed for $1,199.99, which is $100 cheaper than MSI expected the monitor to cost when we checked it out in May. The retailer is also giving out a $200 B&H gift card with each

PS341WU monitor purchased until September 29.

MSI also announced that P100 desktop will be available in October.

Original article 5/26/19:



MSI is putting the final touches on its Prestige PS341WU monitor, a 5120 x 2160 resolution, 34-inch display targeting creatives with its crisp white design and premium color capabilities. The vendor showed off the display ahead of Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan this week and confirmed a Q3 release date.

This monitor is one that's sure to catch the attention of someone walking past your workstation with its bright white plastic build, thin bezels and rectangular base, not to mention the subtle gold accents in its base, stand (which offers plenty of vertical movement, as well as swivel and tilt) and MSI badge on the back.

First unveiled at the CES tech show in January, the ultrawide has a 21:9 ratio (true 5K resolution is 5120 x 2880), which MSI noted offers creatives 33% extra work area when working on 16:9 content in 4K resolution. The display carries a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time.

Appealing to professionals working on video and movies, it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% sRGB, while also boasting DisplayHDR 600 certification, which promises 600 nits max brightness and high-contrast HDR content delivery. The monitor's contrast ratio is pegged at 1,200:1, and its color count is a whopping 1.07 billion.

Speaking of colors, Prestige PS341WU is working with an anti-glare Nano IPS screen, which is basically a form of IPS that promises brighter and more saturated colors.

An interesting touch is the monitor’s ability to synchronize with desktops and laptops in MSI’s Prestige creative line to match preferences for the user’s preferred content creation applications.

Ports are aplenty with two HDMI 2.0 and one each of DisplayPort 1, USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A, USB 3.1 Gen1 Type B, 3.5mm headphone jack, mic in and an audio jack combo for connecting your PC to the monitor.

You can expect MSI’s Prestige PS341WU to often be used alongside the matching white Prestige P100 Series desktop, also detailed at Computex this week.