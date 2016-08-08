Trending

MSI Quietly Releases Overclocked RX 460 With Single Fan

By

AMD’s RX 460 landed today, and there have been announcements from a number of partner companies, including Asus, Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor and XFX. Curiously, MSI doesn’t seem interested in telling the world that it released one too.

We expected that MSI would have an RX 460 of its own. The company has been a longtime partner of AMD’s and usually releases multiple versions of each new GPU from the red team. When we reached out MSI for details about its RX 480 release, the company confirmed that it launched an RX 480 today, but we were told that “there’s no press release” and were offered no further details about the card. MSI’s RX 460 is listed on the company website, though, so we do have at least some of the specifications.

The MSI Radeon RX 460 2G OC features a single fan cooler (the first we’ve seen on an RX 460) and a mildly overclocked GPU. AMD’s reference specifications call for a 1,200 MHz boost clock. MSI cranked it’s first RX 460 release up to 1,210 MHz. The company didn’t change the memory at all, though; the RX 460 2G OC features 7,000 MHz memory, and as the name of the card suggests, there is 2GB installed. We’re not sure if there will be a 4GB version of the card. You’ll find only the 2GB version on the website right now. 

MSI did confirm that there will be at least one additional RX 460 model coming from the company, though. We’ve been told that there will be a Gaming version. Perhaps it will be a 4GB card.

MSI Radeon RX 460 2G OC
Graphics Processing UnitRadeon™ RX 460
InterfacePCI Express x16 3.0
Boost Clock1210 MHz
Memory Size (MB)2048
Memory TypeGDDR5
Memory Interface128-bit
Memory Clock Speed7000 MHz
OutputDisplayPort (version 1.4 Ready) / HDMI (version 2.0b) / DL-DVI-D
Maximum Displays2
HDCP SupportY
DirectX Version Support12
OpenGL Version Support4.5
Multi-GPU TechnologyCrossfire
Card Dimension(mm)172 x 117 x 33
Card Weight (g)344
Power consumption (W)84
Recommended PSU (W)400
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • uglyduckling81 08 August 2016 22:08
    10Mhz increase gets the Overclock badge. Hmm, that's pretty lame.
    Or is it's base clock 1210Mhz and it's boost clock higher again?
    Reply
  • adgjlsfhk 08 August 2016 22:11
    460, not 480 (unfortunately)
    Reply
  • hannibal 08 August 2016 22:39
    Is this version without the 6pin power Connector, or do we need look out for another card for that.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 August 2016 22:42
    The XFX has a single fan, too; MSI is not the first. http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814150780
    Reply
  • nitrium 09 August 2016 00:31
    These look ideal for a MCPC that gets occasional gaming use. MadVR will love this board.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 09 August 2016 14:35
    18406650 said:
    10Mhz increase gets the Overclock badge. Hmm, that's pretty lame.
    Or is it's base clock 1210Mhz and it's boost clock higher again?

    GCN architecture is not know for stellar overclocking prowess, and at this tier, you shouldn't expect much anyway.

    Reply
  • DSpider 09 August 2016 15:19
    18409695 said:
    GCN architecture is not know for stellar overclocking prowess, and at this tier, you shouldn't expect much anyway.

    You don't overclock an architecture... you overclock a chip. The chips that AMD makes (through GlobalFoundries) don't overclock well because they're already running at close to their maximum potential. Any further would result in significant increases in temperature and power draw.
    Reply
  • dotaloc 09 August 2016 17:12
    18406768 said:
    Is this version without the 6pin power Connector, or do we need look out for another card for that.

    rated at 84W on msi page, so I'm thinking 6-pin even though the pictures don't show it and it isn't stated explicitly.
    Reply
  • rwinches 09 August 2016 22:41
    Lazy Lazy Lazy commenters
    Here are the 480s
    https://www.msi.com/Graphics-cards/#?category=AMD-Radeon%26trade%3B-RX-480

    Here for RX line 460 470 480

    https://www.msi.com/Graphics-cards/#?category=AMD-Radeon%26trade%3B-RX-Series
    Reply