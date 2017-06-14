Buy A GTX 1080 Or 1080 Ti, Get 'Destiny 2' and Early Beta Access

Nvidia and Bungie teamed up to offer a free copy of Destiny 2 to anyone purchasing select GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards.

This offer is also available to anyone buying a qualifying GTX 1080 Ti- or 1080-powered gaming desktop or laptop. In addition to getting a digital copy of the game when it's released, this deal entitles you to early beta access as well. This offer will be of particular interest to those of you who plan to get the game on PC and are in the market for a new video card, PC, or laptop.

At E3, we learned that PC players will eventually get their hands on the game on October 24 to join their console counterparts in the fight against The Red Legion. The early access version of the beta seems to be the same deal Activision and Bungie offered PlayStation 4 owners, except it won’t be available on the PC until late August. (The PS4 beta starts in July.)

The GeForce GTX Destiny 2 bundle is available from Amazon, Newegg, and Micro Center. There is no word on how long this promotion will run other than “while supplies last.” You can find out more about the bundle on Nvidia's website.

