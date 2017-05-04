Prey On Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 382.05 WHQL Driver

Nvidia released the new Nvidia Game Ready driver for Prey. If you own an Nvidia GPU and plan to play Prey, Battlezone, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, or Gears of War 4, you might want to update to the GeForce Game Ready 382.05 WHQL driver.

In addition to providing the "optimal gaming experience" for the aforementioned games, SLI profiles for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III have been added as well. It should be noted this driver also adds support for the recent Gears of War 4 multi-GPU update. The GeForce website said this about the update:

Now, performance is even higher thanks to the implementation of a Multi-GPU update that leverages the power of two graphics cards to increase performance by up to 80% in Microsoft's testing, and up to 88% in our testing. To activate this significant performance boost, simply download and install our new Game Ready driver and the latest Gears of War 4 update, and then enable SLI in the NVIDIA Control Panel before playing.

Those of you running multiple GPUs should know No Man’s Sky (with The Foundation Update 1.10 patch) may experience texture corruption with SLI enabled. Also, those of you running GPUs from different manufacturers in SLI should be aware of an issue where non-identical GPUs may run at different voltages in SLI. According to the release notes, this occurs because the GPU clocks are kept as close as possible, and the clock of the higher-performance GPU is limited by that of the other. The bright side is that the higher-performance GPU saves power by running at slightly reduced voltages.

You can download the driver on Nvidia’s website, and you can take a look at the release notes here. The full list of OS-specific issues is below:

Windows 10 Issues[DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the Nvidia Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603][SteamVR titles]: SteamVR may crash when launched. [1917936] To workaround, uninstall GeForce Experience or reinstall the Nvidia driver.[Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818][GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the Nvidia Control Panel. [191659][SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162][GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520][GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322][GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wildlands]: With FXAA enabled from the Nvidia Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed fullscreen. [200252894][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313][SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang.Nvidia Control Panel custom color settings are reset to the default after switching a game between windowed and full-screen mode. [1917071]Nvidia Control Panel custom color profiles and ICC profiles are lost when using the Microsoft Game Bar. [1904238]Display monitor is unable to enter sleep mode. [19116554][GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.[Notebook][Pascal GPU]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]

Windows 7 Issues[GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the Nvidia Control Panel. [200254350][GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode. [1814559]