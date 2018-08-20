Here's Every Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 Card That We Know About

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX cards are officially out of the ray-traced bag, and every card maker seems eager to join in. Not only did Nvidia launch the Founders Edition GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti; Nvidia’s board partners came out of the gate with a slew of custom and overclocked variants.
Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX series graphics cards are based on the company’s brand-new Turing architecture, which it revealed last week at Siggraph with the launch of the company’s Quadro RTX workstation graphics cards. The Turing GPU architecture is the first generation of graphics card that offers real-time ray tracing performance, and evidently, the new technology has Nvidia’s board partners excited.
Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac are all announcing GeForce RTX Cards, and they’re available to pre-order right now. We’ll add details for more cards as we get them. But here’s what we know so far.
Asus
Asus announced three familiar lineups for its GeForce RTX 2000 series offerings. The company revealed the barebones Turbo series, which includes a blower-style cooling system that ejects heat out the rear of the card, which is ideal for mounting in low-airflow cases. Asus redesigned the Turbo cooler to help lower the GPUs temperature, especially for dual-card configurations.
Asus GeForce RTX 2080
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual OC
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual A
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Strix
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Strix OC
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Strix A
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turbo
|GPU (Codename)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|1350 MHz / 1545+ MHz
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|1350 MHz / 1545+ MHz
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|1350 MHz / 1545+ MHz
|Memory Size & Type
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|Fans
|Dual-fan
|Dual-fan
|Dual-fan
|Triple-fan
|triple-fan
|triple-fan
|blower fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Weight
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Warranty
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual A
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix OC
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Strix A
|Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Turbo
|GPU (Codename)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|1515 MHz / 1710MHz+
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|1515 MHz / 1710MHz+
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|1515 MHz / 1710MHz+
|Memory Size & Type
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|Fans
|Dual-fan
|Dual-fan
|Dual-fan
|Triple-fan
|Triple-fan
|Triple-fan
|Triple-fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Weight
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Warranty
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Asus also announced Strix and Dual series GeForce RTX cards, which feature Asus’s Wing-Blade fans, which offer increased static pressure compared to standard fan blades. The Strix card features an extended triple fan cooling solution and the Dual offers a compact dual-fan cooler. The Strix and Dual series cards also each feature a “2.7-slot” design, which offers more cooling surface. But that also means the cards will effectively take up three slots.
Asus is offering overclocked versions of the Dual and Strix models, and the Turbo model operates at Nvidia’s reference clock speeds.
EVGA
EVGA is well-known for releasing abundant variations of its graphics cards, and the RTX 20-series is no exception. So far, EVGA has announced eight models of the RTX 2080 Ti and eight models of the RTX 2080. However, the company did not disclose the full specifications of the cards.
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Black
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 Ultra
|GPU (Codename)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|1515 MHz / 1710MHz+
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Memory Size & Type
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|Fans
|Dual-fan
|Blower Fan
|Dual-Fan
|Dual-Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|TBD
|6pin + 8pin
|6pin + 8pin
|6pin + 8pin
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|TBD
|TBD
|10.6in x 4.5in; 2 slots
|10.6in x 4.5in; 2.75 slots
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Weight
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Warranty
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Black
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Ultra
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 Ultra
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3
|EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra
|GPU (Codename)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|1350 MHz / 1545+ MHz
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Memory Size & Type
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|Fans
|Blower Fan
|Dual-Fan
|Dual-Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|ICX2 Triple Fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|TBD
|Dual 8pin
|Dual 8pin
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|TBD
|10.6in x 4.5in; 2 slots
|10.6in x 4.5in; 2.75 slots
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Weight
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Warranty
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
EVGA’s graphics card lineup features a variety of options, including three cards with dual-fan cooling systems and four cards with triple-fan ICX2 coolers. EVGA also offers a single option with a blower-style cooler.
The company’s top-tier graphics card, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra, includes a 14-phase power system for maximum stability and a 2.75-slot heat sink to keep the components nice and cool.
Gigabyte
Gigabyte introduced five GeForce RTX 2000-series cards, including two RTX 2080 models and two RTX 2080 Ti models under the WindForce and Gaming OC branding. Gigabyte’s RTX 2080 WindForce offers a mild overclock over Nvidia’s reference specifications. The Gaming OC versions should provide a slightly higher overclock than the WindForce models, though Gigabyte did not disclose the official clock speed of either card.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 WindForce OC
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC
|GPU (Codename)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Memory Size & Type
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|Fans
|Triple-Fan
|Triple-Fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|8pin + 6pin
|8pin + 6pin
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Weight
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Warranty
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti WindForce OC
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming OC
|GPU (Codename)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Memory Size & Type
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|Fans
|Triple-fan
|Triple-fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|Dual 8pin
|Dual 8pin
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Weight
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Warranty
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
Both offerings each include a triple-fan Windforce solution that offers a counter-clockwise spinning center fan to reduce turbulence and improve airflow.
Gigabyte also revealed the GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC 8G, which features a lower-end Turing GPU with fewer Cuda cores than the RTX 2080. The higher-end models are available for pre-order now, but the RTX 2070 isn’t available yet.
MSI
MSI announced five series of GeForce RTX cards, which means there should be a model that suits everyone’s needs. MSI’s Gaming Trio and Duke series feature dual-slot triple fan cooling solutions and overclocked GPUs.
MSI GeForce RTX 2080
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Duke
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Aero
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Sea Hawk
|GPU (Codename)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Memory Size & Type
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|Fans
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Weight
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Warranty
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Duke
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Aero
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Sea Hawk
|GPU (Codename)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Memory Size & Type
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|Fans
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Weight
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Warranty
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
MSI also offers a solution for gamers with that prefer smaller cases. The Ventus series GeForce RTX cards feature a dual-fan cooling system, which is shorter than the triple-fan cooler on the Gaming Trio and Duke models.
MSI also offers an Aero model for the GeForce RTX lineup, which features a classic blower-style cooler that dumps the hot air out the rear of your case.
And finally, MSI’s Sea Hawk series features a hybrid air & liquid cooling solution, which should enable you to push Nvidia’s new Turing GPU to its limits.
Zotac
Zotac revealed four upcoming GeForce RTX cards, including two RTX 2080 models and two RTX 2080 Ti models.
Zotac GeForce RTX 2080
|Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Blower
|Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP
|GPU (Codename)
|TU104 (Turing)
|TU104 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|2944 CUDA Cores
|2944 CUDA Cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|1515 MHz / 1710MHz+
|Undisclosed
|Memory Size & Type
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|Fans
|Triple-Fan
|Triple-Fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|8pin + 6pin
|8pin + 6pin
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|10.55in x 4.45in x 1.50in
|12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in
|Weight
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Warranty
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Triple Fan
|Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti AMP
|GPU (Codename)
|TU102 (Turing)
|TU102 (Turing)
|Shader Units
|4352 Cuda cores
|4352 Cuda cores
|Base & Boost Clocks
|1350 MHz / 1545+ MHz
|Undisclosed
|Memory Size & Type
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR6
|Memory Clock
|14 Gb/s
|14 Gb/s
|Memory Bandwidth
|616 GB/s
|616 GB/s
|Fans
|Triple-fan
|Triple-fan
|Ports
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|(3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0b (1) VirtualLink USB Type C
|Power Connectors
|Dual 8pin
|Dual 8pin
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in
|12.13in x 4.45in x 2.24in
|Weight
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Warranty
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
The GeForce RTX 2080 Blower is Zotac’s entry-level RTX 2080 card. As the name suggests, it features a blower-style cooler with a single fan. Zotac also has an AMP edition RTX 2080, which includes an extended 2.5-slot heat sink with three cooling fans. Zotac’s AMP moniker is usually reserved for overclocked GPUs; however, the company didn’t release clock speed specifications, so we can only presume that Zotac’s new hardware follows the old nomenclature.
Zotac’s RTX 2080 Ti models both feature the same triple-fan cooler found on the RTX 2080 AMP edition. We’re not sure about the differences between the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Triple Fan and the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP cards, although we suspect the Triple Fan edition operates at Nvidia’s reference clock speeds.
