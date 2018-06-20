New 'Embedded Dash Panels' Are Virtual TVs For Your Oculus Home

Updated, 06/20/2018, 9:40am PT: Oculus's blog incorrectly indicated the release version as 1.26. It is actually version 1.27.

Oculus started rolling out version 1.27 of the Rift software platform, and with it came new updates for the Rift Core 2.0 beta. The latest version of the Rift Core 2.0 beta includes a new feature called Embedded Dash Panels, which allows you to place 3D objects that contain virtual displays anywhere in your home environment to access non-VR content.

Oculus also created a new item category called “Special Items” to take advantage of the new Embedded Dash Panels feature. Special items can be placed anywhere, just like any Oculus Home item. However, special items are modeled after devices with screens such as TVs and monitors. Technically, the Embedded Dash Panels feature was part of the previous Oculus software release, as one Redditor recently uncovered, but few people knew of it, and it only supported one item. With the official reveal, Oculus added more display options.

Rift Core 2.0’s home environment features a handful of display options, including modern and retro TVs, computer displays, and even arcade cabinets. Oculus also plans to offer reward packs with rare special items so you can create a unique home space that no one else has.

Oculus releases its software updates in waves, rather than pushing each update to every Oculus user at once. You may already have version 1.26 of the Oculus software. However, it may also take a few days before the update reaches your PC. To use the Embedded Dash Panels, you must opt in to the Rift Core 2.0 beta. You can find the option to join the beta in the settings of the Rift desktop software.