Backward Compatibility Coming For Original Xbox Titles

Sometimes, the most exciting new game announcements are short and sweet. Two years ago, Microsoft announced that the Xbox One would be backward compatible with Xbox 360 games. The program has been a success; so much so, in fact, that Microsoft is about to wind the clock back even farther. Soon, the Xbox One will be able to play games from the original Xbox, dating all the way back to 2001.
Microsoft announced the new (or old, depending on your point of view) feature at its E3 2017 press conference. There’s not much information available yet. We don’t know which games will be available, whether you can use your original discs, or how much it will cost, if anything.
What we do know, however, is that Microsoft has listened to some of the original Xbox’s most vocal fans. One game will definitely be available as part of the backward compatibility program: Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the beloved flight combat simulator.
Microsoft should have more information about original Xbox compatibility in the near future. Until then, if you haven’t already sold your old Xbox discs, hang onto them for now. They might just get a second life real soon.
Jet Set Radio Future
Gunvalkeryie
Shenmue II
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Panzer Dragoon Orta
Otogi
Genma Onimusha
Breakdown
Mechassault
Ninja Gaiden
Conker: Live And Reloaded
This is not to including the aforementioned Crimson Skies and the recent remasters Voodoo Vince and Phantom Dust. I've mentioned all of these titles for their unique concepts, character designs, and gameplay mechanics. Few if any have been emulated or successfully reproduced since then.
Jet Set Radio Future ( 16 years ago maybe, but not 2017)
Gunvalkeryie (Dreamcast)
Shenmue II (Dreamcast)
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay (PC)
Panzer Dragoon Orta (PS2)
Otogi (wasn't interesting)
Genma Onimusha (PC)
Breakdown (no replay value)
MechAssault (decent)
Ninja Gaiden (Tenchu was better)
Conker: Live And Reloaded (A remake of the N64 version....)
Out of all those games only Mechassult was a decent game. All other games had no lasting value or was available on other platforms. For this backward compatibility to work the need Exclusive titles that weren't available on any other platforms