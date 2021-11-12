Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs Published

So far, Intel has only introduced its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' K-series desktop processors for enthusiasts that tend to overclock their CPUs (K models). The company has yet to introduce its 'regular' 12th-Gen processors designed for regular desktops, but PC makers have now listed them along with their preliminary specifications. Furthermore, the listings confirm that Intel plans to release non-K 12th Gen Core CPUs without integrated graphics.

Dell, Dospara (a Japanese PC maker), and some retailers began to list systems based on Intel's non-K Alder Lake processors or the CPUs themselves this week, as noticed by @momomo_us (1, 2). Demand for Intel's 12th-Gen Core processors is very high, but overclockable CPUs are pretty expensive. As such, it isn't surprising that suppliers have listed cheaper non-K versions even though they aren't currently available.

Speaking of availability, some optimistic retailers from the Netherlands expect Intel's Core i3-12100, Core i5-12400, Core i5-12500, and Core i9-12900 to be on shelves as early as November 26, 2021. Meanwhile, all non-K Alder Lake CPUs are rumored to be introduced at CES 2022 and hit the market early next year.

The specs published by Dell and Dospara should be taken with a huge grain of salt because they might not be final. Meanwhile, it is pretty obvious from the leaked specs that Intel plans to extensively use its so-called Alder Lake-6P silicon for inexpensive versions of its 12th Generation Core processors.

Configuration P-Core Clocks E-Core Clocks Cache TDP Core i9-12900K / KF 8P + 8E | 24 threads 3.20 ~ 5.20 GHz 2.40 ~ 3.90 GHz 30MB 125W Core i9-12900 8P + 8E | 24 threads 2.40 ~ 5.10 GHz 1.80 ~ ? GHz 30MB 65W Core i9-12900F 8P + 8E | 24 threads 2.40 ~ 5.? GHz 1.80 ~ ? GHz 30MB 65W Core i7-12700K / KF 8P + 4E | 20 threads 3.60 ~ 5.0 GHz 2.70 ~ 3.80 GHz 25MB 125W Core i7-12700 / F 8P + 4E | 20 threads 2.10 ~ 4.90 GHz 1.60 ~ ? GHz 25MB 65W Core i5-12600K / KF 6P + 4E | 16 threads 3.70 ~ 4.90 GHz 2.80 ~ 3.60 GHz 20MB 125W Core i5-12600 6P | 12 threads 3.30 ~ ? GHz - 18MB 125W Core i5-12500 ? 3.00 ~ ? GHz - ? ? Core i5-12400F 6P | 12 threads 2.50 ~ ? GHz - 18MB 65W Core i3-12100 / F ? 3.30 GHz - ? ?

Perhaps the most surprising piece about the Alder Lake-S family revealed by the leaks is that Intel is preparing non-K versions of 12th Generation Core CPUs without integrated graphics.

Such processors are aimed primarily at inexpensive machines that use integrated graphics in most cases. Offering a Core i3 or a Core i5 CPU without a built-in GPU is not a good idea in a world where even entry-level standalone graphics cards cost $300 – $500. Perhaps, Intel is preparing the market for its lower-end Arc Alchemist discrete graphics boards, but this is a strange way to do it.

It's noteworthy that there are organizations that demand low-end discrete graphics cards in their PCs. Large OEMs may get CPUs with a disabled GPU from Intel, but these parts are usually considered semi-custom (or off-roadmap). In fact, non-K series processors without a built-in GPU have only been in Intel's standard lineup once in recent years: in early 2019, when Intel released its Coffee Lake Refresh parts.