Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs Published

Dell reveals specifications of regular non-K Intel's 12th Generation Core processors.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

So far, Intel has only introduced its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' K-series desktop processors for enthusiasts that tend to overclock their CPUs (K models). The company has yet to introduce its 'regular' 12th-Gen processors designed for regular desktops, but PC makers have now listed them along with their preliminary specifications. Furthermore, the listings confirm that Intel plans to release non-K 12th Gen Core CPUs without integrated graphics.

DellDospara (a Japanese PC maker), and some retailers began to list systems based on Intel's non-K Alder Lake processors or the CPUs themselves this week, as noticed by @momomo_us (12). Demand for Intel's 12th-Gen Core processors is very high, but overclockable CPUs are pretty expensive. As such, it isn't surprising that suppliers have listed cheaper non-K versions even though they aren't currently available.

Speaking of availability, some optimistic retailers from the Netherlands expect Intel's Core i3-12100, Core i5-12400, Core i5-12500, and Core i9-12900 to be on shelves as early as November 26, 2021. Meanwhile, all non-K Alder Lake CPUs are rumored to be introduced at CES 2022 and hit the market early next year. 

The specs published by Dell and Dospara should be taken with a huge grain of salt because they might not be final. Meanwhile, it is pretty obvious from the leaked specs that Intel plans to extensively use its so-called Alder Lake-6P silicon for inexpensive versions of its 12th Generation Core processors.

ConfigurationP-Core ClocksE-Core ClocksCacheTDP
Core i9-12900K / KF8P + 8E | 24 threads3.20 ~ 5.20 GHz2.40 ~ 3.90 GHz30MB125W
Core i9-129008P + 8E | 24 threads2.40 ~ 5.10 GHz1.80 ~ ? GHz 30MB65W
Core i9-12900F8P + 8E | 24 threads2.40 ~ 5.? GHz1.80 ~ ? GHz 30MB65W
Core i7-12700K / KF8P + 4E | 20 threads3.60 ~ 5.0 GHz2.70 ~ 3.80 GHz25MB125W
Core i7-12700 / F8P + 4E | 20 threads2.10 ~ 4.90 GHz1.60 ~ ? GHz25MB65W
Core i5-12600K / KF6P + 4E | 16 threads3.70 ~ 4.90 GHz2.80 ~ 3.60 GHz20MB125W
Core i5-126006P | 12 threads3.30 ~ ? GHz-18MB125W
Core i5-12500?3.00 ~ ? GHz-??
Core i5-12400F6P | 12 threads2.50 ~ ? GHz-18MB65W
Core i3-12100 / F?3.30 GHz-??

Perhaps the most surprising piece about the Alder Lake-S family revealed by the leaks is that Intel is preparing non-K versions of 12th Generation Core CPUs without integrated graphics. 

Such processors are aimed primarily at inexpensive machines that use integrated graphics in most cases. Offering a Core i3 or a Core i5 CPU without a built-in GPU is not a good idea in a world where even entry-level standalone graphics cards cost $300 – $500. Perhaps, Intel is preparing the market for its lower-end Arc Alchemist discrete graphics boards, but this is a strange way to do it.

It's noteworthy that there are organizations that demand low-end discrete graphics cards in their PCs. Large OEMs may get CPUs with a disabled GPU from Intel, but these parts are usually considered semi-custom (or off-roadmap). In fact, non-K series processors without a built-in GPU have only been in Intel's standard lineup once in recent years: in early 2019, when Intel released its Coffee Lake Refresh parts.

  • larkspur
    In fact, non-K series processors without a built-in GPU have only been in Intel's standard lineup once in recent years: in early 2019, when Intel released its Coffee Lake Refresh parts.
    What? Comet Lake had i3, i5, i7 F models in "non-k" SKUs. Am I just reading this wrong?

    Offering a Core i3 or a Core i5 CPU without a built-in GPU is not a good idea in a world where even entry-level standalone graphics cards cost $300 – $500.
    I see a large number of entry-level graphics cards on Newegg for under $200. I won't list all of them, but here is a GT 1030 for $110 in stock, sold by Newegg and shipped by Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-gt-1030-gv-n1030d4-2gl/p/N82E16814932060?Item=N82E16814932060&quicklink=true
    That is the crappy DDR4 version of that card, but it's still entry level...
  • helper800
    larkspur said:
    What? Comet Lake had i3, i5, i7 F models in "non-k" SKUs. Am I just reading this wrong?


    I see a large number of entry-level graphics cards on Newegg for under $200. I won't list all of them, but here is a GT 1030 for $110 in stock, sold by Newegg and shipped by Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-gt-1030-gv-n1030d4-2gl/p/N82E16814932060?Item=N82E16814932060&quicklink=true
    That is the crappy DDR4 version of that card, but it's still entry level...
    That 1030 is so useless its basically e-waste right out of the factory... If it costs 110 dollars minimum to get a card you mind as well just spend 20 dollars more on a non-f sku processor if all you need is a video out.
  • larkspur
    helper800 said:
    That 1030 is so useless its basically e-waste right out of the factory... If it costs 110 dollars minimum to get a card you mind as well just spend 20 dollars more on a non-f sku processor if all you need is a video out.
    Lol, well yeah of course. But the author of this article claims entry-level graphics cards cost $300-$500. Not true. Also not true about the F SKUs. They've been a pretty regular part of the lineup.
  • helper800
    larkspur said:
    Lol, well yeah of course. But the author of this article claims entry-level graphics cards cost $300-$500. Not true. Also not true about the F SKUs. They've been a pretty regular part of the lineup.
    The problem is that the 1030 basically is not an entry level graphics card for gaming, its and entry level video accelerator.
