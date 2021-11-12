Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs Published

So far, Intel has only introduced its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' K-series desktop processors for enthusiasts that tend to overclock their CPUs (K models). The company has yet to introduce its 'regular' 12th-Gen processors designed for regular desktops, but PC makers have now listed them along with their preliminary specifications. Furthermore, the listings confirm that Intel plans to release non-K 12th Gen Core CPUs without integrated graphics.
Dell, Dospara (a Japanese PC maker), and some retailers began to list systems based on Intel's non-K Alder Lake processors or the CPUs themselves this week, as noticed by @momomo_us (1, 2). Demand for Intel's 12th-Gen Core processors is very high, but overclockable CPUs are pretty expensive. As such, it isn't surprising that suppliers have listed cheaper non-K versions even though they aren't currently available.
Speaking of availability, some optimistic retailers from the Netherlands expect Intel's Core i3-12100, Core i5-12400, Core i5-12500, and Core i9-12900 to be on shelves as early as November 26, 2021. Meanwhile, all non-K Alder Lake CPUs are rumored to be introduced at CES 2022 and hit the market early next year.
The specs published by Dell and Dospara should be taken with a huge grain of salt because they might not be final. Meanwhile, it is pretty obvious from the leaked specs that Intel plans to extensively use its so-called Alder Lake-6P silicon for inexpensive versions of its 12th Generation Core processors.
|Configuration
|P-Core Clocks
|E-Core Clocks
|Cache
|TDP
|Core i9-12900K / KF
|8P + 8E | 24 threads
|3.20 ~ 5.20 GHz
|2.40 ~ 3.90 GHz
|30MB
|125W
|Core i9-12900
|8P + 8E | 24 threads
|2.40 ~ 5.10 GHz
|1.80 ~ ? GHz
|30MB
|65W
|Core i9-12900F
|8P + 8E | 24 threads
|2.40 ~ 5.? GHz
|1.80 ~ ? GHz
|30MB
|65W
|Core i7-12700K / KF
|8P + 4E | 20 threads
|3.60 ~ 5.0 GHz
|2.70 ~ 3.80 GHz
|25MB
|125W
|Core i7-12700 / F
|8P + 4E | 20 threads
|2.10 ~ 4.90 GHz
|1.60 ~ ? GHz
|25MB
|65W
|Core i5-12600K / KF
|6P + 4E | 16 threads
|3.70 ~ 4.90 GHz
|2.80 ~ 3.60 GHz
|20MB
|125W
|Core i5-12600
|6P | 12 threads
|3.30 ~ ? GHz
|-
|18MB
|125W
|Core i5-12500
|?
|3.00 ~ ? GHz
|-
|?
|?
|Core i5-12400F
|6P | 12 threads
|2.50 ~ ? GHz
|-
|18MB
|65W
|Core i3-12100 / F
|?
|3.30 GHz
|-
|?
|?
Perhaps the most surprising piece about the Alder Lake-S family revealed by the leaks is that Intel is preparing non-K versions of 12th Generation Core CPUs without integrated graphics.
Such processors are aimed primarily at inexpensive machines that use integrated graphics in most cases. Offering a Core i3 or a Core i5 CPU without a built-in GPU is not a good idea in a world where even entry-level standalone graphics cards cost $300 – $500. Perhaps, Intel is preparing the market for its lower-end Arc Alchemist discrete graphics boards, but this is a strange way to do it.
It's noteworthy that there are organizations that demand low-end discrete graphics cards in their PCs. Large OEMs may get CPUs with a disabled GPU from Intel, but these parts are usually considered semi-custom (or off-roadmap). In fact, non-K series processors without a built-in GPU have only been in Intel's standard lineup once in recent years: in early 2019, when Intel released its Coffee Lake Refresh parts.
I see a large number of entry-level graphics cards on Newegg for under $200. I won't list all of them, but here is a GT 1030 for $110 in stock, sold by Newegg and shipped by Newegg: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-gt-1030-gv-n1030d4-2gl/p/N82E16814932060?Item=N82E16814932060&quicklink=true
That is the crappy DDR4 version of that card, but it's still entry level...