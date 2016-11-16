Trending

Frontier Developments Reveals 'Planet Coaster' Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

In a little over a year, Frontier Developments, the team behind Elite: Dangerous, has finished another game called Planet Coaster. Unlike the massive spaceflight sandbox game, Planet Coaster is more down to earth (pun intended) where you’re in charge of creating your own theme park. The game doesn’t come out until tomorrow, but the developers created one more trailer to celebrate the launch.

Planet Coaster is based on three principals: create, manage, and share. When you first see your park, it’s obviously empty. However, you can sculpt the terrain to fit your needs and build sidewalks, shops, and rides from scratch. You can also grab assets from other players if you don’t want to spend too much time creating the park.

Once your theme park is up and running, you’ll have to manage it. This includes hiring workers to keep the park clean and creating different rides so that attendees of all ages are happy when they visit. You’ll also need to create some revenue so a few well-placed shops will let people buy souvenirs or food.

The shift to a theme park simulator after a game like Elite: Dangerous might seem strange, but for the developers, the timing is perfect. When we interviewed senior producer Rich Newbold and lead designer Andy Fletcher at Gamescom, the duo said that the rise in popularity in the simulation genre as well as the advancements in game creation meant that Frontier Developments was willing to give them creative freedom to make a new theme park simulation title.

NamePlanet Coaster
TypeSimulation
DeveloperFrontier Developments
PublisherFrontier Developments
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyFrontier StoreSteam
Release DateNovember 17, 2016
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Justin_138 17 November 2016 02:02
    Some might say that the shift to a game like Elite: Dangerous may seem strange after Frontier had developed RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and expansions for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2.
  • nigelivey 17 November 2016 07:31
    Some might not know what they are talking about, the CEO of Frontier Developments (David Braben) was responsible for Elite in the early 80's, Frontier:Elite II and Frontier:First Encounters in the 90's. I find it perfectly logical that they should continue the series!
  • JimmiG 17 November 2016 09:56
    If it's anything like Elite Dangerous, you have to play for about 350 hours to make $20 million, while a new roller coaster costs $170 million to build...
  • nigelivey 17 November 2016 10:17
    18879053 said:
    If it's anything like Elite Dangerous, you have to play for about 350 hours to make $20 million, while a new roller coaster costs $170 million to build...

    I want it all now, gimme gimme gimme!
  • NightLight 17 November 2016 10:34
    Jimmig, seriously? I make 20 mill in elite with one or two cargo runs in about 15-20 minutes!
  • nigelivey 17 November 2016 10:58
    18879143 said:
    Jimmig, seriously? I make 20 mill in elite with one or two cargo runs in about 15-20 minutes!

    I doubt that since 2.2 dropped.
  • icepick314 17 November 2016 19:02
    this is after a dickmove by Atari releasing Rollercoaster Tycoon World on Nov 16...a day before Planet Coaster's official release...

    RTW was "released" in March 2016....after receiving mass negative reviews, Atari put it in "early access" in steam....then officially re-released on Nov 16 ahead of Planet Coaster....

    thank goodness there is review system on Steam so buyers can see RTW has overwhelmingly negative reviews but still feels as if Atari is trying to get few unsuspecting buyers before the buyers hear about Planet Coaster....

    do yourself a favor and skip anything with Atari name attached...
  • alidan 17 November 2016 23:33
    Gotta love the laumch trailer.

    18881131 said:
    this is after a dickmove by Atari releasing Rollercoaster Tycoon World on Nov 16...a day before Planet Coaster's official release...

    RTW was "released" in March 2016....after receiving mass negative reviews, Atari put it in "early access" in steam....then officially re-released on Nov 16 ahead of Planet Coaster....

    thank goodness there is review system on Steam so buyers can see RTW has overwhelmingly negative reviews but still feels as if Atari is trying to get few unsuspecting buyers before the buyers hear about Planet Coaster....

    do yourself a favor and skip anything with Atari name attached...

    rctw was so broke at 'launch' almost a year ago that i refunded it almost immediately. as long as they have been working on it, and how little there was, along with the skewed priorities in time management, boom refund. feel bad for people who are stuck with the game because they wanted to give it a chance.

    that said

    openrct2 > parketect > planet coaster

    at least thats how i would rank them, not sure where rct3 would fall in, never liked that game much.
  • Zapin 18 November 2016 17:35
    Some VR support would be cool, even if all of the design stuff is outside of VR with a VR mode that lets you experience the attractions after you create them.
