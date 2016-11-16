Frontier Developments Reveals 'Planet Coaster' Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

In a little over a year, Frontier Developments, the team behind Elite: Dangerous, has finished another game called Planet Coaster. Unlike the massive spaceflight sandbox game, Planet Coaster is more down to earth (pun intended) where you’re in charge of creating your own theme park. The game doesn’t come out until tomorrow, but the developers created one more trailer to celebrate the launch.

Planet Coaster is based on three principals: create, manage, and share. When you first see your park, it’s obviously empty. However, you can sculpt the terrain to fit your needs and build sidewalks, shops, and rides from scratch. You can also grab assets from other players if you don’t want to spend too much time creating the park.

Once your theme park is up and running, you’ll have to manage it. This includes hiring workers to keep the park clean and creating different rides so that attendees of all ages are happy when they visit. You’ll also need to create some revenue so a few well-placed shops will let people buy souvenirs or food.

The shift to a theme park simulator after a game like Elite: Dangerous might seem strange, but for the developers, the timing is perfect. When we interviewed senior producer Rich Newbold and lead designer Andy Fletcher at Gamescom, the duo said that the rise in popularity in the simulation genre as well as the advancements in game creation meant that Frontier Developments was willing to give them creative freedom to make a new theme park simulation title.