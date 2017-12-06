'Portal Bridge Constructor' Launches December 20

A new Portal game is coming, but it's not developed by Valve. Clockstone Software combined assets from the well-known franchise with its physics-based Bridge Constructor game. After a year in development, the result is Portal Bridge Constructor, and it comes out on December 20.

Just like Bridge Constructor, the main goal is to get from one end of the room to the other. Screenshots showed players ferrying small forklift vehicles, but the trailer suggested that you'll also deal with larger delivery trucks that will tests your bridge’s support beams.

There are multiple obstacles and paths throughout the halls of Aperture Science that will pose a challenge. This includes light bridges, different gels, turrets, and, of course, portals. You'll need to carve out a path through each level that ensures your vehicle's safety as it travels from point A to B.

When Portal Bridge Constructor comes out on December 20, you can pick it up for PC, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices. The console version is coming sometime next year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.