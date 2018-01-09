PowerColor Announces Gaming Station External GPU

LAS VEGAS, NV -- At CES 2018, PowerColor announced a new ThunderBolt 3 external GPU called the Gaming Station.

Joining the earlier-released Devil Box, the new Gaming Station provides almost identical functionality. The purpose of an external GPU is to add graphics processing power to a laptop or computer that is otherwise lacking it by allowing you to connect a discrete GPU.

Just like the Devil Box, the Gaming Station is based on AMD XConnect, but that doesn’t limit it to AMD GPUs. PowerColor’s list of compatible cards includes products from both AMD and Nvidia, including all RX 500/400, most GTX 1000, and most GTX 900 series cards . The Gaming Station connects to the host computer via Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C connector), which also allows it to function as a port-expanding dock.

Between the Devil Box and the Gaming Station, the only clear differences on the exterior are the design and the number of USB ports. The look is simpler, with much less gaudy logos, and it trades the Devil Box’s USB 3.1 Type-C port for two more USB 3.0 Type-A ports on the front.

Internally, the differences are the power supply, maximum GPU dimensions, and storage capabilities. The Gaming Station has a 550W SFX-type power supply, versus the Devil Box’s slim 500W one. The maximum GPU power consumption is still capped at 375W, but the extra power can help charge the attached laptop or other devices. The Gaming Station supports slightly larger 2-slot cards with maximum dimensions of 310 x 157 x 46mm, and it loses the Devil Box’s internal SATA connector.

PowerColor’s Gaming Station joins a steadily growing list of external GPU docks, which includes Asus’ earlier-announced XG Station. Pricing and availability are currently unknown.