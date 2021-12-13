Sony Is Finally Selling Black and Colorful PS5 Faceplates

After more than a year, PlayStation 5 owners can finally look forward to dressing their systems with official faceplates in colors that aren't white. In a blog post today, Sony showed off faceplates to match its midnight black and cosmic red DualSense controllers, as well as a new "nova pink," "starlight blue" and "galactic purple."

The black and red covers will ship in January 2022 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The pink, blue and purple versions are slated for the first half of the year.



The covers will be available in versions for both the disc and digital versions of the console.

Sony will also introduce new DualSense controllers in the same purple, blue and pink colors.

Both the new covers and the new controllers will show up on Jan. 21 on direct.playstation.com in the US, UK, France and Germany, and then on Feb. 18 at other retailers. Pre-orders for the black and red covers are showing up at $54.99 as of this writing.



The white design was polarizing when Sony first launched the PS5. The bright color, along with the significant size of the console, made it really stand out in any entertainment center. (And, as many may remember from old Xbox 360 controllers, white game pads can get pretty nasty!)



The faceplates can be changed by simply pulling them from the sides, similar to how you would do it when you remove them to add an m.2 SSD.



At least one company, Dbrand, released blackout-themed "Darkplates" soon after the PS5's launch and taunted Sony over it. The PS5 maker took legal action against Dbrand, which took down the plates, but also released a successor product.



But for those who want to match Sony's black or red controllers, or further customize their consoles, hopefully the faceplates will be easier to get than the PS5 itself.

(Image credit: Sony)

The new controllers, in purple, pink and blue, will be on sale from Sony on Jan. 14 and on other stores on Feb. 11. The new colors are showing at $74.99 on Sony's site (as does the existing red color, but black and white each cost $69.99).