Raspberry Pi 4 AMA with Raspberry Pi Inventor Eben Upton

Starting at noon Tuesday, June 25th through Thursday, June 27th the Tom's Hardware Community Team will host Eben Upton, founder and CEO of the Raspberry Pi Organization, in a community wide AMA. Have a question about Raspberry Pi 4 or another Pi? Now’s your chance to directly speak with the chief hardware and software architect of the low-cost computer. Log into the forums to join the discussion and learn about the future of Raspberry Pi and single board computing.
Eben Upton, Founder and CEO of Raspberry Pi
Eben Upton created the Raspberry Pi single board computer to help children learn about computer programming and inspire a new generation of engineering talent. He takes direct inspiration from Acorn’s BBC Micro computer, which helped students and hobbyists learn about computers in the 1980s.
This thread will be unlocked, open and live for 48 hours starting at 12:00pm ET on Tuesday. Questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom's Hardware Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, as well as a full team of moderators.
Join the Raspberry Pi 4 AMA here.
YouTube Live stream update: If you're hungry for even more details on the Raspberry Pi 4, stay tuned. Tom's Hardware editor-in-chief Avram Piltch is testing all the mini-computer's newest features and capabilities. When he's done, we'll stream the Pi 4's new tricks live on YouTube. More details coming soon.
Ask Me Anything Rules
- No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.
- All Rules of Conduct apply.
- Keep questions direct and to the point.
- Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"
- Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.
- Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.
- Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.
- Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!
- The official representatives will reply periodically, using a recognized and verified account.
- Please join us this Tuesday, June 25th to throw your questions into the mix and ask the Dr. Eben Upton what you've always wanted to know!