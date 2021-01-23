This Raspberry Pi DJ Setup Is Beyond Groovy

Looking for a Pi project to show off at your next party? Make it the star of the show like Fayaaz Ahmed did with his awesome Raspberry Pi DJ project!

The whole operation is controlled by a Raspberry Pi model 4 with 4GB of RAM. According to Ahmed, a little overclocking was necessary to get the performance quality just right.

The Raspberry Pi is used in place of something more conventional like a laptop. Music can be just as easily loaded with a flash drive or beforehand on the Pi's SD card. The Pi interfaces with a controller board and displays details on a custom screen.

You can recreate this project at home. Ahmed was kind enough to share his custom image on Github , which uses Mixxx 2.3, an open-source application with plenty of tools for a DJ of any experience level.