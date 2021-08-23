Get $80 off This Razer Gaming Headset, Mouse and Mousepad Bundle

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops you can buy, but the company also churns out some great accessories to set up your game too. Usually, they come with a hefty price tag, which is why this deal is so great.

At Best Buy, get $80 off the Razer Battle Bundle , including a mouse, mousepad and gaming headset — taking the price down to just $69.99.

Razer Battle Bundle: was $149.99, now $69.99 at Best Buy

In Razer’s battle bundle, you get a couple of great gaming essentials — featuring the Deathadder V2 gaming mouse plus Gigantus V2 M pad, alongside a BlackShark V2 X headset.View Deal

Not only is this bundle great value for money, the included items are high quality too. Read our Razer Deathadder V2 review and you’ll see why this is an awesome option for any gamer — sporting easy customization, a lightning quick and responsive 20k optical sensor and great, durable performance.

This pairs nicely with the Gigantus V2 M mouse pad, sporting a high thread count, anti-slip base and a micro-weave cloth surface for total tracking responsiveness. And finally, the headset, which packs powerful 50mm drivers that are divided into three parts for separation of highs, mids and lows. As you can read more about in our Razer BlackShark V2 X review , the comfortable fit is ideal for long gaming sessions.

All in all, you have an affordable bundle of Razer goodies, ready to up your gaming performance.